Gameday: Sabres @ Penguins; rosters, start time, how to watch

Who: Buffalo Sabres @ Pittsburgh Penguins (exhibition)

When: 7pm

How to watch: KDKA+ in Pittsburgh (the former CW channel) locally in Pittsburgh...The Pens say it will stream on their website and app, but I haven’t seen if that is geo-restricted or not. The radio feed will be available everywhere online and on 105.9 The X.

Rosters:

The Pens are dressing their A-team for this game, and most lines are likely to resemble yesterday’s practice that had Rickard Rakell skating with Sidney Crosby and Alex Nylander playing with Evgeni Malkin...Erik Karlsson is expected to make his Pittsburgh debut, along with several other new faces.

For their part, the Sabres aren’t bringing such a star-studded crew, but last year’s 47-goal scorer Tage Thompson and 2023-first round pick Zach Benson will be making the trip according to a roster released this morning. Casey Mittlestadt, JJ Peterka, Jordan Greenway, Jacob Bryson and former top picks Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen also highlight the Buffalo team.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's roster for tonight's game at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/hBcOGadw2B — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) September 28, 2023

Feel free to use this comment section during the game if you’re watching or listening along to discuss the action.