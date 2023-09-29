Pens Points: Drew Steals the Show

For the first time this preseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins had their stars on the ice for a meeting with the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Despite all the star power on display for the Penguins, it was Drew O’Connor who stole the show with a pair of tallies in a 3-1 victory over the Sabres. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Can Sidney Crosby exceed his point total from last season? Can Evgeni Malkin reach the 30 goal mark? Those are just a few of the questions to ponder when looking at the over/under targets for the Penguins biggest names. [Pensburgh]

Now a week into training camp, the Penguins are beginning to transition into a new phase as the season approaches. With more cuts on the horizon, the opening night roster will come more into picture in the next week. [The Hockey News]

No Jake Guentzel to start the season means Mike Sullivan needs to find another option to play on the left alongside Sidney Crosby. Right now the choice seems to be Rickard Rakell who has no problem playing on either side. [The Hockey News]

One of the many new faces wearing a Penguins jersey this season is Reilly Smith, coming over from Vegas in a trade. As expected when he was acquired, Smith is skating on the second line next to Evgeni Malkin. [Trib Live]

There was a time when Tristan Jarry was an All-Star goalie but those days seems like years ago now. With a new contract and a definitive role as the Penguins top netminder, Jarry enters the season with high expectations. [The Hockey News]

It was a busy first day of waivers for the Penguins, sending five players to the wire, the biggest name among them being Ty Smith who was thought it be competing for P.O. Joseph for a spot on the opening night roster. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In a major preseason set back for the Tampa Bay Lightning, starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy underwent an operation on his back on Thursday. Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the season. [Lightning]

As cuts continue up until the season starts, eyes will be on players working out on PTOs who are trying to earn a roster spot. If the past is any indication, about a dozen players will have turned their PTOs into a contract by opening night. [The Hockey News]