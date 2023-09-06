Doug Wilson named Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations with Penguins

Former Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has joined the Penguins organization as a Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations

The Penguins have named Doug Wilson as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations.



In his role, Wilson will provide counsel, opinions, and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions. pic.twitter.com/KhxANTDWIn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2023

Wilson, who served as the Sharks GM for nearly two decades will ‘provide counsel, opinions and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions,’ according to the team. He is also expected to provide general guidance and mentorship throughout the whole organization.

“Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program. Over 16 years from his Hall-of-Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department,” said Dubas. “Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department. His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions. Doug will provide me and our entire program with a great resource and tremendous benefit as we get rolling. I am excited to add Doug to our management team today.”

During Wilson’s tenure with the Sharks, the team achieved practically everything short of winning the Stanley Cup, with the team’s lone Final appearance being in 2016, losing to the Penguins. The Wilson-led Sharks teams achieved one Presidents’ Trophy win, five Pacific Division titles, five Western Conference Finals appearances, and 14 playoff appearances. During his tenure as the Sharks’ GM, San Jose was second to only the Pens (32) for the most playoff series appearances (30), and its regular-season wins (763) rank third behind Pittsburgh (773) and Boston (769).