2023-24 Schedule by Month: April

Month: April

Number of games: 9

First Game: April 1st

Home-Road: 4-5

Conference Breakdown: 8 vs. East/1 vs. West

vs. Metro Division: 4

Back-to-Backs: 1

Highlights: Three game Metro road trip to start the month is actually a four game trip dating back to March 30th and the second half of six straight Metro games...Only one back-to-back set and it’s right at the beginning of the month...Nine games in 17 days is right around the same pace we saw in March, with no break longer than two days...Six of those nine games coming against playoff teams from last season...Just one lone Western Conference team on the schedule in April and it’s the final home game of the season...Playing three of the final four at PPG could prove vital should the Penguins be on the playoff bubble once again.

Quick Thoughts

—That three game stretch against the Rangers, Devils, and Capitals to open the month could prove to be the most vital stretch of the Penguins season. Whether it’s jockeying for a playoff spot or pushing for a better finish in the Metro to get home ice, those three games could be the deciding factor. Doesn’t help that two of those are a back-to-back and apart of a four game road trip that begins in March.

—After returning home from the road, the Penguins then get a four game stretch against Atlantic division foes, with three coming on home ice. Three of those four Atlantic games are against teams who will be likely playoff teams and the fourth against an upstart Red Wings teams looking to make the playoffs themselves. If the Penguins are in a wild card battle it could be with any of those four teams making those games once again crucial.

—A long Western Conference foe appears to help the Penguins close out their 2023-24 home slate and it’s the Predators. As with every game this month, there could be a lot riding on this game and the Predators could very well be a bubble team with a lot to play for as well. Let’s just hope it doesn’t play out like the final home game of last season.

—Facing the Islanders on Long Island to close out the season is not ideal but fingers crossed there isn’t much if anything riding on this game and the Penguins can use it for a playoff tune up.

Do you have any thoughts on the April schedule? Any game you are looking forward to? Let’s discuss in the comments.

Thus concludes our month-by-month look at the Penguins 2023-24 schedule. If there is a month you missed or a month you just want to go back and read over again, all the schedule previews are linked below so feel free to go check them out.

