Penguins announce 2023 Prospects Challenge Roster

The first taste of the season this year will be the Penguins heading up the road to Buffalo to compete against a few other team’s young players. And it’s one week from today! From the team:

The Penguins are one of six participating teams along with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators and will play three games total. Pittsburgh will open its play against the Bruins on Friday, September 15 at 3:30 PM. Following that, the Penguins will take on the Senators on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM, and then conclude the tournament with a tilt against the host Sabres on Monday, September 18 at 5:00 PM. Following the Prospects Challenge, training camp will open with the first day of on-ice practice scheduled for Thursday, September 21. A full schedule and roster for training camp will be announced at a later date.

Here’s who is donning the (Pittsburgh) black and gold for the prospects event:

Forwards (16)

Corey Andonovski, Atley Calvert*, Pano Fimis*, Cooper Foster, Jordan Frasca, Ty Glover, Dillon Hamaliuk, Avery Hayes*, Sam Houde**, Jagger Joshua**, Max Namestnikov*, Sam Poulin, Matthew Soto*, Lukas Svejkovsky, Evan Vierling*, Brayden Yager

Defensemen (8)

Mathis Aguliar*, Andre Anania*, Isaac Belliveau, Ty Higgins*, Justin Lee*, Cole Moberg*, Thimo Nickl**, Jack St. Ivany

Goalies (3)

Joel Blomqvist, Taylor Gauthier, Michael Simpson*

Injured (3)

Raivis Ansons, Nolan Collins, Owen Pickering

*Free agent

** AHL contract

—

The roster above includes a bunch of familiar names from our recent Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25, but also a bevy of undrafted players who are only attending on a loose affiliation with the Pens and other AHL roster players from last season.

Pickering’s injury hasn’t been announced, but given the low significance of this prospect challenge event, it’s not uncommon or shocking the Pens would be holding him out as he looks to gear up for NHL training camp and the start of his junior season.