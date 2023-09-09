Penguins announce 2023-24 promotional schedule

The Penguins have released their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season. Here are some of the highlights.
Giveaways
Tuesday, October 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (home opener): Light up LED bracelet and magnetic schedule
Saturday, October 14 vs. Calgary Flames: Magnetic schedule
Tuesday, October 24 vs. Dallas Stars: Team calendar
Saturday, October 28 vs. Ottawa Senators: Reusable grocery bag
Saturday, November 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres: Camo wall banner (Military appreciation game)
Thursday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils: Trapper hat (Hockey Fights Cancer game)
Saturday, January 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres: Sidney Crosby bobblehead
Saturday, January 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens: Evgeni Malkin goal counter bobblehead
Sunday, February 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings: Team yearbook
Thursday, February 22 vs. Montreal Canadiens: Kris Letang bobblehead
Thursday, March 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Patterned shirt
Saturday April 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Iceburgh plush
Giveaways are only handed out to the first 10,000 fans, so get there early.
Themed Games
Monday, October 30 vs. Anaheim Ducks: Halloween
Thursday, December 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Ugly Holiday Sweater Night
Sunday, December 31 vs. New York Islanders: New Year’s Eve
Thursday, January 11 vs. Vancouver Canucks: Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness
Tuesday, February 6 vs. Winnipeg Jets: Black Hockey History Game
Wednesday, February 14 vs. Florida Panthers: Valentine’s Day
Sunday, March 10 vs. Edmonton Oilers: Her Hockey Day
Saturday, March 16 vs. New York Rangers: St. Patrick’s Day
Tuesday, March 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Pride Game
Thursday, April 11 vs. Detroit Red Wings: Youth Hockey Night
Monday April 15 vs. Nashville Predators (last regular-season home game): Fan Appreciation Night
Commissioner Gary Bettman told Sportsbet’s Elliotte Friedman in June that he had “suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because it’s become a distraction.” That decision was made after some NHL teams received criticism, including from former Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke, after their players refused to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys during arena Pride Nights.
That means it appears unlikely fans will see the players in green, camo or rainbow jerseys during themed nights, although the Penguins will still be celebrating a Pride Game in 2024. Specialty jerseys can still be designed and sold by teams, Bettman said.
The Penguins’ promotional schedule can be found here.
