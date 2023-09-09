Penguins announce 2023-24 promotional schedule

The Penguins have released their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season. Here are some of the highlights.

Giveaways

Tuesday, October 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (home opener): Light up LED bracelet and magnetic schedule

Saturday, October 14 vs. Calgary Flames: Magnetic schedule

Tuesday, October 24 vs. Dallas Stars: Team calendar

Saturday, October 28 vs. Ottawa Senators: Reusable grocery bag

Saturday, November 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres: Camo wall banner (Military appreciation game)

Thursday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils: Trapper hat (Hockey Fights Cancer game)

Saturday, January 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres: Sidney Crosby bobblehead

Saturday, January 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens: Evgeni Malkin goal counter bobblehead

Sunday, February 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings: Team yearbook

Thursday, February 22 vs. Montreal Canadiens: Kris Letang bobblehead

Thursday, March 28 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Patterned shirt

Saturday April 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Iceburgh plush

Giveaways are only handed out to the first 10,000 fans, so get there early.

Themed Games

Monday, October 30 vs. Anaheim Ducks: Halloween

Thursday, December 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Ugly Holiday Sweater Night

Sunday, December 31 vs. New York Islanders: New Year’s Eve

Thursday, January 11 vs. Vancouver Canucks: Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness

Tuesday, February 6 vs. Winnipeg Jets: Black Hockey History Game

Wednesday, February 14 vs. Florida Panthers: Valentine’s Day

Sunday, March 10 vs. Edmonton Oilers: Her Hockey Day

Saturday, March 16 vs. New York Rangers: St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, March 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Pride Game

Thursday, April 11 vs. Detroit Red Wings: Youth Hockey Night

Monday April 15 vs. Nashville Predators (last regular-season home game): Fan Appreciation Night

Commissioner Gary Bettman told Sportsbet’s Elliotte Friedman in June that he had “suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because it’s become a distraction.” That decision was made after some NHL teams received criticism, including from former Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke, after their players refused to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys during arena Pride Nights.

That means it appears unlikely fans will see the players in green, camo or rainbow jerseys during themed nights, although the Penguins will still be celebrating a Pride Game in 2024. Specialty jerseys can still be designed and sold by teams, Bettman said.

The Penguins’ promotional schedule can be found here.