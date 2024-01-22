Pens Points: You Went Up, Then Went Broke

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

ICYMI: The Pittsburgh Penguins took a comfortable 2-0 lead into the third period of Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, all hell broke loose. It was a nightmare final 20 minutes for the Penguins, seeing their 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 loss. [Recap]

Might some current Penguins depth players find themselves on the outside looking in? [The Hockey News]

Many moons ago, back in 2014, Sidney Crosby gifted a young Jake Wilson, son of former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Jack Wilson, with a behind-the-scenes tour of PPG Paints Arena, a signed stick and an autographed jersey, memories that Jake would cherish forever. Now, Jake, the sixth overall pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, finally repaid the favor. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

How’s this for a midseason shocker: Patrick Roy on Saturday was named the new coach of the New York Islanders, as now-former head coach Lane Lambert was relieved of his duties. [Lighthouse Hockey]

A sophomore slump is a real conundrum in professional sports, and the NHL is no different in that regard. Here are five NHLers struggling in their second season under the bright lights. [The Hockey News]

What does the new Amazon-Diamond Sports mean for the NHL and other pro leagues in these affected markets? [ESPN]

Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood has been suspended for three games without pay for goaltender interference against Marc-Andre Fleury during Friday night’s contest between the teams. [NHL]

Former NHL player and current scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tony Hrkac, recently gave the Heimlich maneuver and potentially saved the life of a choking person in the press box of Crypto.com Arena. [Yahoo]