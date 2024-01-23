Pens Points: An Inexplicable Loss

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

How did the Penguins fare against the desert dogs Monday night? Well, folks reading this, last night’s loss may be the lowest low point in quite some time for this yo-yoing team. The Penguins were a step behind almost all night until an all-timer of a mistake by two future Hall of Famers wrapped up an ugly night. [Recap]

Remember former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bjugstad? While he’s bounced around a few different times since leaving Pittsburgh, he seems to have found a new version of himself in a rather unlikely place: the desert. [Trib Live]

Meanwhile, current Penguins forward Drew O’Connor found the confidence that had been eluding him while playing overseas, and he’s taken comfortably to a top-six role when asked to do so. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Canadians, assemble! The NHL has unveiled its list of celebrity captains who will join in on the festivities during All-Star Game weekend in Toronto. [ESPN]

At the halfway mark of the season, “Macklin Celebrini is all but 100% certain to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft,” says TSN’s Bob McKenzie. [TSN]

The Edmonton Oilers on Monday signed veteran forward Corey Perry on a contract for the remainder of the season. [AP News]