Sidney Crosby ties Mark Recchi on NHL all-time scoring list

Sidney Crosby’s 27th goal of the season Monday night couldn’t help the Penguins overcome the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, but it did make NHL history.

Crosby marked career goal No. 577 with his second-period power-play strike.

That ties Sid’s former Penguins teammate Mark Recchi at No. 21 on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

Sidney Crosby has 36 points (13G-23A) in 24 career games against the Arizona Coyotes. pic.twitter.com/ipTdI0k241 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 23, 2024

Recchi played 1,652 games over his career, 389 of those were scored in black and gold. He scored 154 goals for the Penguins while playing parts of seven seasons in Pittsburgh.

This is the second Recchi milestone Crosby has met this season.

The Penguins captain tied Recchi for the 13th-most points in NHL history with the 1,533rd of his career during a Dec. 13 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Crosby has since passed Joe Thornton to rank No. 12 on the all-time list. Next up is Ray Bourque, who had 1,579 career points.

The Recchi milestones are particularly meaningful for Crosby, who played 160 games with Recchi between 2005 and 2007. In December, he described tying the former Penguin’s career point total as “pretty cool.”

“I watched Rex play here and then played with him after that. It has some great memories with them, how great he was over the course of his career and some big years that he had here, so that’s pretty cool.” —Sidney Crosby on matching Mark Recchi’s milestones

Sidney Crosby on moving into a tie with Mark Recchi for 13th all-time in points (1533), with 3 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/bpg9w3i8mq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2023

Next up on the all-time scoring list is Jari Kurri, who sits ahead of Crosby and Recchi at 601 career goals.

If Crosby keeps scoring at his current pace, which has him set to score 51 goals through 82 games, he’ll be tying Kurri’s career goals total before the 2023-24 season is over.

Another milestone to watch out for: Crosby’s 404 career even-strength goals currently rank 17th in NHL history, according to Penguins PR.

With his next tally at 5v5, Crosby will tie another former teammate, Mario Lemieux, at No. 16 on the even-strength list.