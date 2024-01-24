Pens Points: Left Reeling

Left reeling from a pair of dispiriting losses to Vegas and Arizona, the Pittsburgh Penguins returned from their desert road trip in a much worse position than when they originally left Pittsburgh last week. At one point up to forth place in the Metro standings, the Penguins tossed all that progress into the bin and now must again find a way to recover before the entire season slips away.

Pens Points...

January was shaping up to be a pretty good month for the Penguins, but two letdowns in the desert have once again left more questions than answers as the All-Star break approaches. [Pensburgh]

There was little good to be taken away from Monday’s loss in Arizona, but Sidney Crosby did score his 577th career goal, tying him with Mark Recchi for 21st on the all-time list. [Pensburgh]

Trade rumors surrounding Jake Guentzel will only continue to amplify and it appears the Vancouver Canucks are ready to pounce should Guentzel be made available by the Penguins. [The Hockey News]

Despite the result against the Coyotes, this still remains a big week for the Penguins who have an opportunity to enter the All-Star break on a high note and reverse their fortunes. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Having played a key role in rebuilding the New Jersey Devils into a contender, Tom Fitzgerald was rewarded with a contract extension and promotion from the team. [NHL]

Wearing the captain’s “C” is a major honor which very few NHL players ever achieve. The process for choosing a captain varies by team, but the process if highly selective across the league. [ESPN]