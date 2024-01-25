Pens Points: Remaining Patient

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Those wanting President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas to make a big, splashy move in response to his team’s recent struggles may want to hit the brakes. According to TSN insider Chris Johnston, Dubas looks like he will be taking more time to gauge the direction of his team. [PensBurgh]

There are just two games left before the NHL’s All-Star break. After two almost indescribable losses out west, these Pittsburgh Penguins are regrouping and hoping for a reset. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

We may soon have clarity about why Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and other professional players have taken oddly-timed leaves of absence. “Five players from Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team have been directed to report to police in London, Ont., to face charges of sexual assault, The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday morning, citing two unnamed sources.” [TSN]

And amid the above revelation coming to light Wednesday morning, perhaps “conveniently” for the NHL’s public relations department, the owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, and his Smith Entertainment Group, wants to bring professional hockey to Utah, “and he’s prepared to do so immediately.” [Yahoo]

Paul Maurice has now coached his 1,813th NHL game, second-most in league history. [The Hockey News]

The trial began in Franklin County, Texas, Tuesday morning for former NHLer Mike Ribeiro, who is accused of multiple sexual assaults. [KLTV]