Pens trade for Maxim Cajkovic from Minnesota in swap for Will Butcher

Cajkovic has spent this season primarily in the AHL and ECHL.

By Mike Darnay
Carolina Hurricanes v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Penguins have made a trade, sending AHL defenseman Will Butcher to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Maxim Cjakovic.

Cajkovic, a 23-year-old forward, is signed through the end of this season and has spent the year primarily split between the AHL and ECHL levels.

He has played five games for the Wild in the NHL and has scored one goal, two assists, and three points.

Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the 89th overall pick in the third round in 2019, he spent his first two seasons with the Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears, scoring nine points in 27 AHL games and 57 points in 86 ECHL games.

In addition to his play since turning professional, Cajkovic has represented Slovakia in the 2020 World Junior Championships and the World Under-18 Championships in 2018 and 2019.

It’s unclear where Cajkovic will immediately report, whether it be the AHL or ECHL.

