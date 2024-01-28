Pittsburgh sends Puustinen, Shea to AHL in cap-saving moves

The Penguins have made a move to buy some cap space today. The team is off for nine days, so they opted to drop the two players on their NHL roster that didn’t require waivers in order to build up cap space.

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Valtteri Puustinen and defenseman Ryan Shea to the @WBSPenguins.



Defenseman John Ludvig has been loaned to WBS for conditioning purposes. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024

The NHL’s salary cap is calculated every day during the regular season on a pro-rated basis, so every little bit helps. It doesn’t serve the team to keep Puustinen and Shea on their books for the next week with no games. According to CapFriendly, the Pens currently have the salary cap space of $1.75 million. The majority of that space will be taken right back up when the team adds whatever depth back next week.

Ludvig will be back in the minors too, he could use the game reps. Between his two separate apparent concussions this season, Ludvig has only been able to play 21 total games so far this season (19 with Pittsburgh, two with Wilkes on an earlier conditioning assignment). Hopefully for his sake, this will be the last conditioning trip to the AHL needed.

The Wilkes-Barre Pens play on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday next week. They should be getting some nice but temporary reinforcements for those games as they look to hold onto a playoff spot in the AHL.