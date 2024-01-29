Pens Points: Now, We Wait

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

With the Pittsburgh Penguins now off until Feb. 6, a few housekeeping matters were attended to on Sunday. The Penguins re-assigned forward Valtteri Puustinen and defenseman Ryan Shea to the Wilkes-Barre AHL squad. [PensBurgh]

Lars Eller was the recent recipient of a congratulatory celebration on Saturday for playing in his 1,000th NHL. “He’s a pro’s pro,” said former teammate Tom Wilson. [Trib Live]

The Penguins on Sunday unveiled their plans to celebrate Black History Month throughout February, highlighted by the annual Black Hockey History Game on Feb. 6 against the Winnipeg Jets. [Penguins]

Sidney Crosby is 36 and closer to the end than the beginning. Everyone knows this. Yet, even halfway through his age-36 season, Crosby, the consummate professional, is headed to another All-Star Game, showing the world that his eliteness knows no bounds. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to receive care, it was announced on Sunday. [ESPN]

Alex Formenton, a former member of the Ottawa Senators currently in Switzerland, turned himself into London, Ont. police on Sunday, according to his legal representation. [TSN]