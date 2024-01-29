Penguins hosting numerous events to celebrate Black History Month

The Penguins have announced they will be hosting several events next month to celebrate Black History Month.

The events will be highlighted by the annual Black History Game on Tuesday, February 6.

On Sunday, February 4, the Penguins Foundation, the Carnegie Initiative, and the Pittsburgh Hardball Academy will present a screening of ‘Beyond Their Years’ at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall.

The film tells the stories of Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neill.

Doors for the event will open at 1:30 p.m. and the panel discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The 48-minute film is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, To reserve a space, click here.

During the annual Black History Game against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena, the following events will be taking place.

A pre-game pep rally outside of PPG Paints Arena hosted by the City of Pittsburgh/School District of Pittsburgh ‘One-Band-One-Sound’ All-City Marching Band.

A pre-game VIP Reception with the Black Girl Hockey Club (Tickets available here).

Co-branded CNX BHM rally towels for all fans in attendance.

A CNX community spotlight honoring and recognizing Black leaders and change agents in Pittsburgh.

Honorary national anthem singer (Lyndsey Smith) and color guard (Troop 710 of H.O.P.E for Tomorrow Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council).

First Intermission Performance of the Black National anthem by the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Choir

Informational tables throughout the concourse which includes organizations tied to advancing Black excellence and supporting the Black community in Western Pennsylvania.

Various auctions from the Penguins Foundation which include specialty jerseys, pucks and locker room name plates.

Emmai Alaquiva, an Emmy Award-winning photographer and the creative force behind Ya Momz House, Inc., brings his unique vision and expertise to capture the essence of the Black Hockey History Day game.

For more information regarding the Penguins Black History Month initiatives, click here.