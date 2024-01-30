Pens Points: Bye Week Recommendations

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

USA Hockey has announced that a new requirement will be going into effect for all youth players to wear neckguards as part of their equipment in the wake of Adam Johnson’s death. [PensBurgh]

Take a closer look at the events the Pittsburgh Penguins have announced to celebrate Black History Month. [PensBurgh]

It’s a bye week for the players just as much as for the fans. With the Penguins off until Feb. 6, some Penguins players have recommended things to do while the shooty-puck is on pause. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Edmonton Oilers remain on the verge of history involving the Pittsburgh Penguins. When Connor McDavid and Co. return to action on Feb. 6, Edmonton will attempt to tie the record set by the 1992-93 Penguins for 17 straight wins when they play at Vegas. [ESPN]

Growing the game: Over 25,000 fans are expected to skate, learn, and play hockey during All-Star Weekend in Toronto, with free public skating events and clinics made available at Nathan Phillips Square. [NHL]

Maybe it’s not as iconic as Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage teaming up to form the Mega Powers, but Connor Bedard and the NBA’s Victor Wembanyama met up in Chicago recently to discuss their paths and futures as No. 1 overall draft selections in their respective sports. [NHL]