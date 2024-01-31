Pens Points: Biding Time

With the Pittsburgh Penguins still on vacation, there hasn’t been and won’t be much to write about the rest of this week in terms of this season but that doesn’t mean the news has fully come to a halt. On Tuesday we got a look at Sidney Crosby’s historic scoring pace, the essentials for Erik Karlsson, and some details on the jersey retirement for Jaromir Jagr.

Pens Points...

Sidney Crosby is the master of the backhand pass, but he’s hardly the first Penguins legend to master the art as proven by one of the greats who came before him. [Pensburgh]

It’s hard to believe at one time there was a 10-year gap between All-Star appearances for Sidney Crosby. A slew of injuries prevented Crosby from participating despite being selected multiple times in that span. [Pensburgh]

In an effort to boost production from the bottom six this season, Mike Sullivan has been busy swapping the lines to find what best works. One player who hasn’t been swapped? Lars Eller on the third line. [Trib Live]

It’s just a little over two weeks until the jersey retirement of one Jaromir Jagr and the Penguins have announced an entire weekend worth of events celebrating No. 68. [Penguins]

At 36, Sidney Crosby continues to defy Father Time by posting an MVP caliber season that has kept the Penguins in the playoff hunt and pushed Crosby up the all-time scoring list. [The Athletic $$]

Erik Karlsson is a man of exquisite taste. From his coffee in the morning to his wine in the evening and everything in between, Karlsson knows what he likes and doesn’t compromise. [Penguins]

NHL News and Notes...

It was no secret the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t going to be good this season, but a 20-game road losing streak has separated them from the pack in terms of futility on the ice. [Chicago Sun Times]

There may not be a Connor Bedard in this year’s NHL Draft but there is still plenty of talent to be had and the race for the top pick is heating up as the second half begins. [The Hockey News]

Four current NHL players are set to be charged in a sexual assault case stemming from a Hockey Canada event back in 2018. All the players set to be charged were members of the 2018 Canadian World Juniors squad. [TSN]