Pens Points: Yappin’ With Yager

As we venture out of the All-Star break and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ bye week, the Penguins have 51 points in 46 games. What will the Penguins need to accomplish in the second half to clinch a playoff berth realistically? [PensBurgh]

What has the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Brayden Yager, been up to since being drafted by the Penguins in June? Take a look. [Penguins]

Former Penguins forward Matt Cooke has a reputation that precedes him, but now removed from his active playing days, he is learning and enjoying the ride of what he hopes is the next step in his hockey journey: being the head coach of the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an experience he says is rewarding on so many different levels. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Akim Aliu believes Kim Davis, the NHL’s executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, has missed a “massive opportunity” to grow the game and make an impact in the name of diversity. [Sportsnet]

Everyone’s favorite, hot dog-loving Iron Man, Phil Kessel, is still searching for a new NHL home and is “in contact” with a few teams for his services. [The Hockey News]

Who have been some of the league’s best-value signings from the 2023 UFA class? [Daily Faceoff]

Jimmy Rutherford swings a big trade! The Calgary Flames have traded forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks for a package that includes forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a 2024 first-round pick. [TSN]