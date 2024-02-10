Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 2/10/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (23-18-7, 53 points, 5th place Metropolitan Division) @ Winnipeg Jets (30-14-5, 65 points, 3rd place Central Division)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, SportsNet World

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins have another back-to-back set up ahead with a Valentine’s Day home game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday followed by a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The pace of the schedule continues to pick up after that. The Pens have three games over each of the next two weeks, then four per week for the following three.

Opponent Track: The Jets lost 4-1 to the Flyers two days after the 3-0 shutout by the Penguins and have now dropped five straight (three before the All-Star break, two since the team’s return.) Luckily for Winnipeg, almost every other team in the Central is also in a losing stretch, so the Jets remain just three points (with two to three games in hand) behind the division-leading Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. If only the Penguins could say the same...

A Look at the Metro: Winning games can only do so much for the Penguins when every other Metropolitan Division team is winning too. Three of the four teams above the Pens in the standings (the Islanders, Flyers and Rangers) won on Thursday. Like the Jets, however, the Pens have several games in hand over the teams in the standings above them and have a chance at reshaping the standings— but only if they keep winning games.

Season Series: This is the last time the Penguins and the Jets meet this season. The Pens will look to sweep the two-game series tonight.

Getting to know the Jets

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Vladimir Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck, Laurent Brossoit

Possible scratches: Rasmus Kupari, Dominic Toninato

Suspended: Brenden Dillon

IR: David Gustafsson

The Penguins won’t be seeing Brenden Dillon, the Jets defensemen whose check to the head concussed Noel Acciari. Dillon was given a three-game suspension that cost him about $60,000 in salary. His replacement, 6-foot-7 Logan Stanley, will be noticeable as one of the tallest players on the ice.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

It’s been over a month since leading Jets points producer Mark Scheifele last scored, so he’s probably due. Thanks to injury and the All-Star break Scheifele last found the back of the net on Jan. 7.

It seems likely the Penguins will see Hellebuyck again in net tonight. Second-string netminder Laurent Brossoit was the one getting shelled by the Flyers on Thursday, where he allowed four goals on 21 shots.

The Jets continue to struggle

The Jets came out of the gate flat in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers, during which they allowed several penalties and three goals while being outshot 13-4— all in the first period.

Winnipeg attempted to rally, outshooting the Flyers 25-8 over the final two frames, but were unable to recover. The Jets are now 0-4-1 in their last five games.

Two plays that have painted a picture of Winnipeg's struggles:



1. Monahan wins PP faceoff. Jets allow a shorthanded goal seven seconds later.



2. Kyle Connor on a breakaway, passes, Jets don't get a shot. — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) February 9, 2024

That’s more losses than the Jets recorded in the entire stretch between Dec. 2 and Jan. 20, when they shot to the top of the Central with an 18-2-2 record.

That’s not exactly the post-break resurgence, spurred by the return from injury of leading scorer Mark Scheifele and the acquisition of Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens, that the Jets were hoping for.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins - Colin White - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang

Ryan Graves / Erik Karlsson

P.O. Joseph / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratch: Noel Acciari (concussion), John Ludvig

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March)