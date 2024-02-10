Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 2/10/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (23-18-7, 53 points, 5th place Metropolitan Division) @ Winnipeg Jets (30-14-5, 65 points, 3rd place Central Division)
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, SportsNet World
Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins have another back-to-back set up ahead with a Valentine’s Day home game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday followed by a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The pace of the schedule continues to pick up after that. The Pens have three games over each of the next two weeks, then four per week for the following three.
Opponent Track: The Jets lost 4-1 to the Flyers two days after the 3-0 shutout by the Penguins and have now dropped five straight (three before the All-Star break, two since the team’s return.) Luckily for Winnipeg, almost every other team in the Central is also in a losing stretch, so the Jets remain just three points (with two to three games in hand) behind the division-leading Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. If only the Penguins could say the same...
A Look at the Metro: Winning games can only do so much for the Penguins when every other Metropolitan Division team is winning too. Three of the four teams above the Pens in the standings (the Islanders, Flyers and Rangers) won on Thursday. Like the Jets, however, the Pens have several games in hand over the teams in the standings above them and have a chance at reshaping the standings— but only if they keep winning games.
Season Series: This is the last time the Penguins and the Jets meet this season. The Pens will look to sweep the two-game series tonight.
Getting to know the Jets
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti - Sean Monahan - Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Vladimir Namestnikov - Alex Iafallo
DEFENSEMEN
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck, Laurent Brossoit
Possible scratches: Rasmus Kupari, Dominic Toninato
Suspended: Brenden Dillon
IR: David Gustafsson
- The Penguins won’t be seeing Brenden Dillon, the Jets defensemen whose check to the head concussed Noel Acciari. Dillon was given a three-game suspension that cost him about $60,000 in salary. His replacement, 6-foot-7 Logan Stanley, will be noticeable as one of the tallest players on the ice.
Player stats
- It’s been over a month since leading Jets points producer Mark Scheifele last scored, so he’s probably due. Thanks to injury and the All-Star break Scheifele last found the back of the net on Jan. 7.
- It seems likely the Penguins will see Hellebuyck again in net tonight. Second-string netminder Laurent Brossoit was the one getting shelled by the Flyers on Thursday, where he allowed four goals on 21 shots.
The Jets continue to struggle
The Jets came out of the gate flat in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers, during which they allowed several penalties and three goals while being outshot 13-4— all in the first period.
Winnipeg attempted to rally, outshooting the Flyers 25-8 over the final two frames, but were unable to recover. The Jets are now 0-4-1 in their last five games.
Two plays that have painted a picture of Winnipeg's struggles:— Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) February 9, 2024
1. Monahan wins PP faceoff. Jets allow a shorthanded goal seven seconds later.
2. Kyle Connor on a breakaway, passes, Jets don't get a shot.
That’s more losses than the Jets recorded in the entire stretch between Dec. 2 and Jan. 20, when they shot to the top of the Central with an 18-2-2 record.
That’s not exactly the post-break resurgence, spurred by the return from injury of leading scorer Mark Scheifele and the acquisition of Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens, that the Jets were hoping for.
And now for the Penguins
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor
Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi
Jansen Harkins - Colin White - Jeff Carter
DEFENSEMEN
Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang
Ryan Graves / Erik Karlsson
P.O. Joseph / Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic
Potential Scratch: Noel Acciari (concussion), John Ludvig
IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March)
- Jarry will get the net after Nedeljkovic started against the Wild last night. He heads into tonight with a perfect 5-0-0 record in five career starts against the Jets, complete with .965 SV% and 0.98 GAA. Winnipeg is also one of four teams Jarry has recorded multiple shutouts against (the others being the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Washington Capitals.)
