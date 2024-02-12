Pens Points: Lacking Goals, Lacking Points

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

A Pittsburgh Penguins fan has gone viral for turning a Sidney Crosby jersey into an NFL-inspired puffer jacket. [Penguins]

It’s been a frustrating season for these Penguins, and they can’t score enough goals these days. The lack of goalscoring and collecting of points in the standings has them remaining on the outside looking in, and with time fading away, the journey to a postseason berth becomes increasingly more difficult. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly on Sunday was notified of an in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety following his cross-check on Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig on Saturday night. [ESPN]

Big news out of Edmonton: Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has confirmed he is a Nickelback fan. The Oilers captain recently sat down to discuss parts of his life outside the NHL. [Oilers Nation]

Is it the Connor Bedard Effect? Surely, that plays a large part in it, but the Chicago Blackhawks are back near the top of the NHL’s attendance list thanks to broadened demographics, namely women and non-white fans. [Chicago Sun-Times]

Jonathan Quick is closing in on earning the title for most NHL wins for a U.S.-born goalie. [New York Post]