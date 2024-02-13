Pens Points: Approaching a Breaking Point?

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The week ahead for the Pittsburgh Penguins could be the start of a season-defining, perhaps era-defining shift. Yes, Sidney Crosby and co.’s legacies are well cemented by now, but for a group so determined for “one last ride,” how they perform between now and the trade deadline could shape the team’s future in the coming years. [PensBurgh]

Points have been hard to come by for these Penguins, and that is thanks, in part, to a severe lack of goalscoring. Barring an unforeseen turnaround, this negative trend could conceivably continue. [PensBurgh]

Penguins forward Jansen Harkins has been diagnosed with a concussion, according to coach Mike Sullivan on Monday following a practice session in Cranberry. [Trib Live]

The Penguins “signed” two children to one-day contracts at the team’s facility in Cranberry on Monday, thanks to the help of Make-A-Wish. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

San Jose Sharks winger Tomas Hertl will miss ‘several weeks’ after having his left knee cleaned to remove loose cartilage. [ESPN]

Columbus Blue Jackets sniper Patrik Laine has responded to a Blue Jackets-centric podcast, where one of the hosts is seen making insensitive comments regarding Laine’s mental health-related absence. [Awful Announcing]

Sen. L. Louise Lucas of Virginia said Monday that the legislation for a new arena as part of the proposed relocation of the Washington Capitals and Wizards is dead. [The Hockey News]