Mike Sullivan inducted into Beanpot Hall of Fame

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has been inducted to the Beanpot Hall of Fame.

A brief ceremony was held before Monday’s game at the TD Garden between Boston University and Northeastern.

Northeastern won the Beanpot 4-3 in overtime.

During Sullivan’s time as a player at Boston University, the team won the Beanpot in 1987 and 1990.

“To be selected to go into the Beanpot Hall of Fame is an incredible honor, especially when you consider the caliber of players that have played in the Beanpot from all four schools,” Sullivan said when the announcement was made last month. ”I was fortunate enough to play in the finals all four years that I was there, winning it twice – my freshman and senior years. The camaraderie around that tournament is forever etched in my memory. It meant a lot to my family, friends and extended family growing up in the Boston area. I remember having 30-plus people in my family going to watch the games. And then just the sheer competition and the games itself was an incredible experience. To be able to win it twice and own the bragging rights of the best college team in Boston was a ton of fun. Sharing that celebration on campus at The Dugout is something that I cherish to this very day.”

Sullivan scored four goals and nine assists for 13 points in eight total Beanpot appearances, with Boston University reaching the championship game of the tournament all four years he played for the team.

As a Boston University player, Sullivan scored 61 goals and 77 assists in 141 games.