Pens Points: Big Cat Hunting

A crucial back-to-back set begins for the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena with the Florida Panthers in town. After tonight’s contest, the Penguins will hop on a plane and head to the Windy City for their annual visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. Every game is important for the Penguins who are trying to make up ground in the playoff chase and take advantage of their games in hand.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Pens Points...

With less than a month until the trade deadline, rumors will only intensify which means talk of Jake Guentzel being on the trade block is only going to puck up as we get closer to the deadline. [Pensburgh]

One of the biggest bright spots from the Penguins this season has been in goal with Tristan Jarry, and because of their play everywhere else on the ice, the Penguins are throwing away a career year from the netminder. [The Hockey News]

Many are pessimistic about the Penguins chances of making the playoffs this season but don’t count Evgeni Malkin amongst that group. [Trib Live]

With Jaromir Jagr set to have his jersey retired on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, this week will be filled with stories from his legendary career in Pittsburgh including many never heard before. [Penguins]

The Beanpot Tournament is one of the crown jewels of collegiate hockey, and Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is now a member of the tournament’s Hall of Fame. [Pensburgh]

If the Penguins don’t resign Alex Nedeljkovic this offseason, there is always one name they could circle back to if that player is interested in a reunion for his final ride. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Dentists play an important role in the hockey world given the nature of the sport. From extensive oral procedures to being called upon in the heat of the action, there is a thrill only a hockey dentist can describe. [The Athleitc $$]

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without the services of top defenseman Morgan Rielly for five games after he was suspended for cross checking Ridly Greig on Saturday. [The Hockey News]