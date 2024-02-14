Game Preview: Florida Panthers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 2/14/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Florida Panthers (33-15-4, 70 points, 2nd place Atlantic Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (23-19-7, 53 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Nationally televised game on TNT, streaming on Max. The Spittin Chiclets crew will be doing alternate commentary of the game on TruTV if that’s more your style.

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Pens will jet off to Chicago for a game tomorrow night and then have two days off before a four-game home-stand begins with Los Angeles (and Jaromir Jagr jersey retirement night) on Sunday.

Opponent Track: Florida has had three days off following an impressive 3-0 shutout win over Colorado on Saturday. They’re 2-1-0 overall after the All-Star break, with the last two games being wins. They also have a a b-2-b to work with due to a game on the road in Buffalo tomorrow night.

Season Series: This is the third and final Pens/Panthers game of this season. Pittsburgh is 0-1-1 so far, dropping a shootout decision a few weeks ago in late January (the point in the standings earned by a last minute Evgeni Malkin tying goal) and had previously lost 3-1 on the road in Florida back in December.

Hidden Stat: Per Pens PR, Jake Guentzel has points in 19 of 24 home games this season, and leads the Penguins with 26 points at home (11G-15A). Guentzel also has 16 career points vs FLA in as many games.

Getting to know the Panthers

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich - Kevin Stenlund - Ryan Lomberg

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling / Aaron Ekblad

Nikko Mikkola / Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson / Dmitri Kulikov

Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz

Possible scratches: William Lockwood, Steven Lorentz, Josh Mahura

IR: none

—We regret to inform you, there is a hot goalie alert on the horizon. Bobrovsky stopped all 31 shots he saw from the Avalanche in Florida’s last game and has a 11-1-1 record with a 2.28 GAA and .928 save% in his last 14 games dating back to December 23rd.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

—Over 50 games in and this is about as charmed as it gets. Florida has suffered almost no injuries this season to important players, their goaltending has been great and their star players are lighting it up. Doesn’t get much smoother than that.

Cats confident on the road

A big part of Florida’s success this season is their strong 17-7-2 away record. They’re feeling mighty confident in any and all venues, but you don’t have to take my word for it.

“Whether you’re the underdog or the favorite, you’ve got to win road games. We feel good on the road.”@JamesonCoop got the scoop on this week's road trip! — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 13, 2024

Florida begins three road games in just four days starting today.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi

Colin White - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang

Ryan Graves / Erik Karlsson

P.O. Joseph / Chad Ruhwedel

John Ludvig

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratch: none

IR: Jansen Harkins, Noel Acciari (concussion) Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March

—The Pens are the polar opposite of Florida, they only have 11 healthy forwards right now (and that includes Evgeni Malkin and Colin White who have missed practice recently and probably aren’t 100%), multiple players on the IR and barring call-ups, an uneven lineup. Kris Letang also left practice earlier in the week but returned yesterday and apparently is no worse for wear.

Adjusting with Malkin

Conversations are ongoing to get the best out of Evgeni Malkin and help him adapt and adjust what he can do these days to help the team.

While Evgeni Malkin is still a force at age 37, he's continuing to adjust his game in order to find success.



Malkin: "I'm trying to play smart... I want to be better on the power play, help the team, of course to score every game."



Read more: https://t.co/yvYTbHxnBx pic.twitter.com/4gXFvjG5wK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 13, 2024

Mike Sullivan then expanded on that and provided some interesting insight about the adjustments Malkin is making, primarily working collectively. He also spoke about what the communication process is like with vets like Geno - that quote is below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qbL7xwRu57 — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 13, 2024

Protecting the Paint Can

While Florida has been good on the road this year, lately the Pens have been that way at home. From the team:

Pittsburgh has been challenging to beat on home ice since Nov. 25. Since this span began, the Penguins boast a 9-2-3 home record and a .750 points percentage that ranks fifth in the NHL.

At home, Pittsburgh’s 2.07 goals against per game played through its last 14 games are the third-lowest in the league.

Highest PTS% at Home Since Nov. 25

Team GP Record P%

EDM 15 13-2-0 .867

COL 17 14-3-0 .824

TBL 14 11-3-0 .786

VAN 15 11-3-1 .767

PIT 14 9-2-3 .750