Joining in on Jake Guentzel trade speculation mania

The funny thing about the Jake Guentzel contract talk and trade talk is that while lots in the media are talking about it, and many pixels on the internet and social media are spent talking about it — but the people not talking about it are Guentzel and Kyle Dubas.

Guentzel said last week he had not turned down any contract extensions from Pittsburgh and is focused on playing hockey. Last month, Dubas dismissed all reports of trade talk regarding Guentzel as baseless speculation.

And yet, with the clock to the trade deadline and to free agency ticking, his status naturally remains a hot topic. Will Guentzel go soon before the deadline or will he stay? Will he want to stay on an extension? Will it be the team’s choice to move him even if he did want to re-sign? These are all open-ended questions that can’t be answered, because they haven’t truly been broached yet. (Then again, Dubas not making serious extension talk a priority this deep into the season could be considered some sort of choice in and of itself the longer that remains the case).

That doesn’t stop people from talking, because talking about possibilities is invariably a favored past time as interesting as the games on the ice. Daily Faceoff had a new one, with the Valentine’s Day premise of “we’re going to play the role of Trade Deadline Matchmaker, lining up a team with their hockey crush by using a combination of intelligence and intuition, with an emphasis on entertainment value.”

So keep that in mind for suggested and speculative ideas.

Here’s what they had for Guentzel:

Who swipes left? To Colorado: Jake Guentzel (50% retained), Alex Nedeljkovic To Pittsburgh: 2024 1st Rd Pick, 2025 1st Rd Pick, 2025 3rd Rd Pick The last player traded for multiple first-round picks was Brandon Hagel in 2022. Part of that was because Hagel had term on his deal at an insanely low cap hit relative to his production. From Chicago’s perspective, those were going to be very late first-round picks – which is what we’d believe these would also be from Colorado. Do we think Nathan MacKinnon cares about draft picks? Many people have been thinking for months now that Colorado would target a No. 2 center addition – and that’s still possible. But Valeri Nichushkin’s departure into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program looms large. Coupled with the unknown status of Gabriel Landeskog, who is a possibility to return for the playoffs but no sure bet, the Avs’ forward group gets thin in a hurry. With Guentzel in the fold, and one or both of those two question markets back in the lineup, Colorado has a roster that might make them Stanley Cup favorites. If you squint hard enough, there is maybe a path forward to re-sign Guentzel too, although it’d be a stretch. Nonetheless, it’d be worth the swing for an elite scoring winger who can play on either side of the ice. (Plus Nedeljkovic has good numbers and two rounds of playoff experience if need be.)

Initially, I would think the Penguins say no , err “swipe left” to play along with the theme and going with the scenario that they look to move Guentzel AND Colorado is willing to part with significant assets to rent him. Lots of speculative clauses there, but such is the subject material.

As of now, Colorado projects to have the 26th overall pick in the draft, which can slide towards 32nd overall if they win the Stanley Cup. The 2025 COL first round pick also is likely going to be in the 24-32 range.

It’s a nice haul, but not nice enough to bowl them over and seriously catch their attention.

That’s not to say Colorado couldn’t change that.

If Colorado made part of the return Calum Ritchie (their first round pick in 2023) to go along with a future first round pick, the calculus might just change. Ritchie was recently rated the Avalanche’s top prospect by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic. That’s not saying much since Colorado was judged by Wheeler to have the 26th prospect pool in the NHL (clocking ahead of the Pens by one spot).

Ritchie is lighting up the OHL with 58 points in just 35 games this season. Here’s what Wheeler wrote:

He takes smart routes with and without the puck, he has become a reliable three-zone player, and the skill is there (he’s got superb puck control skill). He does a good job finding inside ice in possession (or off of it). He’s also a very selfless player for his age who is quick to change in the offensive zone and will sooner make the right play than try to overdo it. I’ve liked the progress I’ve seen in how strong he is over pucks and getting up and under sticks to take them back in pursuit, or go to the net for tips (which he’s actually quite dexterous on) instead of always trying to free himself for his shot. When he keeps his feet moving, he’s an impressive player. With the right patience, I think there’s a potential second-line player in there.

The bitter irony in trading a legit first line player for futures is the best a team can often hope for is second line upside years down the line. And that potential is no guarantee to be met, which is why selling teams so often end up with the short end of the stick time and time again on trade deadline deals.

For better, worse or in between, the Guentzel case remains up in the air. Dubas holds many of the cards at this time, but his leverage on the situation is lessened exponentially with the March 8th trade deadline. That’s creeping up on being three weeks away.

Until Dubas (and/or Guentzel via his representatives) choose a path and decide what is going to happen next, any and everything is up for speculation and imagination. But if the Pens do land on moving Guentzel in the coming weeks, they would be better served to skew towards acquiring impressive known young players over faceless, late draft picks, if that can be negotiated.