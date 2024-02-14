Penguins/Panthers Recap: Pens no match for Panthers in 5-2 loss

Pregame

Injuries to forwards like Jansen Harkins and Noel Acciari and a lack of cap space for a recall forces the Penguins to skate with 11F and seven defenders.

First period

Quiet first period, shots are only 4-3 in favor of Pittsburgh. The Penguins had two cracks at the power play and shots during those four minutes were regrettably 1-1.

Not much happening early on and that wasn’t a good sign for the home club.

Second period

Evgeni Malkin and Oliver Ekman-Larsson got into extra-circulars so the teams open up the period playing 4v4 for two minutes.

The Pens’ get another power play and shockingly put it in the net! Sergei Bobrovsky couldn’t handle a puck up high, it hit the ice and rolled all the way across the crease until Rickard Rakell caught up with it and lifted the puck into the net.

Florida can’t let it stand and issue a challenge. Lars Eller touched the puck with a high-stick and no one else did until Rakell got to it, the refs review and take the goal off the board.

After that, the Pens get a good chance with Crosby in front of the net but he passes and it doesn’t connect. Penalty ends, play goes the other way on a rush and Evan Rodrigues sets up Matthew Tkachuk for an easy finish. Tough look for Kris Letang to let two passes go across him and through the middle to not let Jarry have a chance on that one. 1-0 Florida.

Florida jumps up on the Pens 34 seconds later for another one. Pittsburgh’s make-shift fourth line and third pair gets caught in the d-zone and Jonah Gadjovich ignored Chad Ruhwedel and put a tip from right in front on a Brandon Montour point shot. 2-0 Panthers, just like that.

The bad times continue, Marcus Pettersson heads to the penalty box for Florida’s first power play and the Panthers make them play. Jeff Carter just kinda floating out to cover the point and Aaron Ekblad uses all the time and space to change the angle and elude Carter’s lane and fire in a shot to the far-side of Jarry. 3-0.

More peak bad Carter when the Panthers easily steal the puck from him on the rush and quickly transition. Anton Lundell is sitting on the door step just waiting unmarked to chip in Tkachuk’s pass to him. 4-0.

Pittsburgh shows some signs of life, a defensive zone draw turns into some good forechecking by Bryan Rust. The puck swings around for Jake Guentzel to hack a shot from the high slot. It hits a defender, the top of Bobrovsky’s pad and then Rust’s leg in front and goes into the net.

The Panthers can’t stand for the Pens scoring at all tonight, apparently, and challenge again for Rust and goalie interference. There wasn’t too much there and Rust was barely in the crease, if at all. The goal is allowed, 4-1 game the Pens get a power play as a result.

Guentzel redirects a puck from right in front on that power play, but somehow Bobrovsky kept it out of the net. Again shortly after the power play ends the Panthers go the other way. Jarry stops Tkachuk on a clean breakaway, Kris Letang takes a cross-checking penalty for a slight push move that “sends Tkachuk to ground too easily” as they might say in soccer. It leaves Letang and Mike Sullivan apoplectic at the refs for making the call on Letang, but that’s the normal result of extending the stick out like that.

The Pens kill it off to go to the break wondering what happened. For as dull as the first period was, the second had a little bit of everything. And a lot of the Panthers scoring goals. Florida woke up in a major way and left the Pens in the dust.

Third period

There didn’t need to be any further signs that this wasn’t going to be the Pens’ night, but they were treated to one anyways. Lundell flicked a puck that was partially blocked, it skied through the air and Jarry couldn’t pick up the arc of it. As if blessed from the heavens it was falling from, the puck found a way to drop perfectly juuust over Jarry’s shoulder and into the net. That’s the most poetic way to describe that needless kick in the pants for the Pens. 5-1 game.

They say there’s no bad time for a first NHL goal, but John Ludvig came pretty close down by a bunch with just under 14 to play. Still, a nice goal, Ludvig took a pass from Drew O’Connor and whipped it on net and it went in. 5-2.

Guentzel and Nikko Mikola went after each other with a series of hits and whacks. Guentzel would leave the game soon after and not return.

Mercifully the game ended before any further damage could be done on the scoreboard or to the team, though the abuse to the psyche for losing in this fashion might not

Some thoughts

Sum of all fears situation in the second period. It looked like the Pens’ power play had finally broken through for once, but what could have been a 1-0 lead suddenly turned into a 2-0 hole just a few minutes later and then 4-0 in another blink of an eye. How can that even happen? It’s beyond comical at this point how if something can go wrong for the Pens’ power play, it’s going to go wrong in the worst way, and sometimes new and inventive ways.

It was the right call to negate the Pittsburgh goal the first time around, though. Eller got the puck with a high stick, a Florida player had to establish possession before a Penguin could legally touch it. That didn’t happen.

The Pens are fragile enough where the one call going against them is going to hurt big time, and to be fair, the Panthers are a top team that can and did build momentum. It was ugly to see it play out.

To that end, the Pens haven’t given up many goals but their defense has not limited mistakes so much as goalies have stood on their heads. They didn’t give Jarry a reasonable chance when a lethal player like Tkachuk (three points in second period) was given so many opportunities to make skilled plays on them.

If and when Florida gets rolling, it’s hard to stop them. As the replays showed from Letang, to Carter and Ruhwedel, they didn’t have much defensive effort to do it.

To their credit, the Pens didn’t quit or hang their heads even late in the game. They played fairly well but not winning hockey with the defensive breakdowns and feeble power play.

Boy, that John Ludvig is just allergic to being on the ice and goals not going into his own net. He was out there for the first three Panther goals (one while short-handed). At least he was able to wash some of that out by scoring a goal, couldn’t feel that good in the circumstance but a nice achievement nonetheless.

As Ed Olczyk mentioned on the broadcast, the Pittsburgh power play is so bad it’s not much of a punishment for an opponent to challenge anything remotely close and see what happen on the review. Even if they lose, the penalty isn’t threatening.

Not a great lip reader so take it with a grain of salt, but it sure looked like the TNT cameras caught Guentzel telling the trainers on the bench “I broke my pinky” and then repeating it. Last word might be off which would change a lot, but it certainly appeared he said something to that effect before leaving the bench.

Another rough game where the Pens end up the second best team on the ice, and they have no time to regroup with a flight to Chicago awaiting tonight and another game tomorrow.