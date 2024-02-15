Penguins/Blackhawks Recap: Crosby and goaltending combine in familiar winning formula

Pregame

Completely new look lines for the Penguins now that Jake Guentzel is out for a while. Three forwards are up from Wilkes to round out a suddenly depleted-looking Penguin team.

First period

The Penguins jump out early and it’s naturally Sidney Crosby setting the tone. Fifteen seconds in he tips a shot from in front and Pittsburgh is out front early.

With this goal, Sidney Crosby tallies his 406th even-strength goal, moving him into first place in franchise history for even-strength tallies.

The new second line steps up in their own right. Great effort play by Drew O’Connor to steal a puck away, race down the ice and setup Reilly Smith. It’s not the cleanest pass but Smith sticks with it and lifts it into the net. 2-0.

Oh Reilly, you make us so smiley



Smith has 11 goals and 18 points in 24 career games against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With the game going so well, leave it to a power play to end all the momentum. Chicago gets the better of the looks after Alex Nexeljkovoc turns the puck over but Pittsburgh escapes.

2-0 early and Chicago with Arvid Soderblom are as bad as advertised in the first 20 minutes.

Second period

Crosby rings a puck off the post in a near goal, it comes back to haunt the Pens shortly after when Ryan Graves can’t clear the defensive zone and Conor Bedard makes the Pens pay. Beautiful pass down to get Chicago on the board. 2-1.

Philipp Kurashev gets one back

Colin White heads to the penalty box for the Blackhawks first power play of the game but they can’t score on it.

No shots for the Penguins over the last six plus minutes, starting to look like their tank is running low and Chicago was coming on more towards the end of the period.

Third period

Pittsburgh has a couple of nervy moments and need Nedeljkovic to be sharp. The Pens still aren’t able to generate many shots until the man they call the Dragon booms one in from the left point. It pinballs to Rickard Rakell who smacks it down to Crosby in front. Crosby’s hack slices the puck to the top of the net. 3-1 Pens on Crosby’s 30th goal.

Nedeljkovic makes another big stop, this time on Bedard releasing a quick shot on a cross-ice pass. Great reaction by the Penguin goalie but he was also aided by Bedard shooting the puck back into him a little bit.

Chicago gets a door cracked slightly open when Rakell is off the the penalty box with 1:20 to play. The Hawks quickly pull the goalie to make it a 6v4 advantage. It’s no use, Bryan Rust scores about the longest range goal possible with his back practically to the end boards and whips the puck nearly 200 feet into the unguarded cage. 4-1.

That ends that, the Pens are all smiles at the end of this one after beating a bad team to break their losing streak.

Some thoughts

-The Guentzel injury means the talent split for the power play groups is over. There’s just not enough talent left to split, so Crosby returned with Malkin and Karlsson on the power play. Lars Eller was also out there, presumably in efforts towards making scoring on the power play as difficult as possible.

-Bedard scored his first point in 2023 back on opening night against the Pens. He scored his first point in the year of 2024 tonight against the Pens. Never too soon to start dreading early 2025.

-With Guentzel gone, it’s going to be mandatory for players like Rakell (two primary assists), O’Connor (primary assist) and Smith (goal) to step up and do more of that more often than they have been in the last 10-15 games (or in Smith’s case 30+ games).

-Granted, it took four forwards being on IR, but anyone else notice the ages of the wingers on the Pens tonight in the bottom six? 24, 25, 23, and Colin White just turned 27 a couple of weeks ago. For being known as an old team, that’s suddenly getting pretty young with a bunch of guys who have spent their fair share of time in Wilkes this season.

-A game against Chicago was just what the Penguins needed. The Blackhawks are dreadful. It’s easy to tell Bedard is the real deal and even coming off an injury layoff he was dangerous and active. 85% of the rest of the team that dressed for them tonight (maybe more), not so much.

But, after losing a few games in a row, seeing a key player go to the shelf and playing on the road in a b-2b? Doesn’t matter who it was or how it happened, just had to be a game for Pittsburgh to get a result. They take the two points and move on.