Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Chicago Blackhawks 2/15/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (23-20-7, 53 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) @ Chicago Blackhawks (14-36-3, 31 points, 8th place Central Division)

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh or NBC Sports Chicago in the local markets, streaming elsewhere on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: After tonight, it’s an important four-game home-stand starting Sunday with Los Angeles (and Jaromir Jagr jersey retirement night) and then games against the Islanders, Canadiens and Flyers.

Opponent Track: It’s been rough for Chicago, they’re 0-2-1 since the All-Star break and 0-6-1 in their last seven. They took a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday night in their last game and haven’t celebrated a victory since back on January 19th.

Season Series: The two teams met back on opening night in Pittsburgh, when Chicago scored three unanswered third period goals to pull out a 4-2 victory. The ‘Hawks have only won 13 of the 52 games since.

Getting to know the Blackhawks

Projected lines (from practice yesterday)

FORWARDS

Ryan Donato - Philipp Kurashev - Tyler Johnson

Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Taylor Raddish - Mackenzie Entwistle - Boris Katchouk

Reese Johnson - Zach Sanford - Colin Blackwell

DEFENSEMEN

Alex Vlasic / Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski / Jaycob Megna

Isaak Phillips / Louis Crevier

Goalies: Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom

Possible scratches: Rem Pitlick (waivers), Lukas Reichel

IR: Connor Bedard, Taylor Hall, Anthony Beauvillier, Andreas Athanasiou, Connor Murphy, Nikita Zaitsev, Jarred Tinordi

—The IR tells the story right now with most of the team’s best players all missing in action. Bedard is expected back from the broken jaw that sidelined his rookie season possibly next week but isn’t ready to go just yet. There’s not much for him to come back to now anyways.

—Reichel looks inline for a healthy scratch tonight, which is a shame. The 21-year old former first round pick has had a tough go in what could have been a breakout season that has bogged down heavily.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

—Bedard hasn’t played since January 5th and hasn’t scored a point in calendar 2024 and yet comfortably remains the highest scoring player on the team. That’s the mark of a disaster.

—The Pens traded Pitlick over to Chicago and, well, it hasn’t gone well in Pitlick’s latest chance at sticking in the NHL. Zero points in nine games and a dash seven. There likely won’t be a reunion with the Pens tonight, Pitlick hit the waiver wire yesterday, we’ll find out at 2pm today if he clears (likely) or gets sent to the AHL.

—The only shocking thing on the stat sheet for a bad team in the standings and tons of injuries is...Only two goalies have been used! Typically bottom-end teams like this will churn through a bunch of options in net, be it through choice or injury. So if there’s any saving grace this season for Chicago, it’s that Petr Mrazek has put on an absolute clinic to carry an above-league average save% and play a ton of games. Results for backup Soderblom with only two wins in 18 decisions have not been as kinds.

Head to head

Boy howdy, this could be bowling shoe ugly tonight.

The Pens played last night, had to travel and are in poor form. On the other side, Chicago clocks in near or at the very bottom of just about every advanced stat you can find and has been playing poorly themselves.

On the bright side, someone has to win tonight but it’s a matchup of the very movable force against the completely resistible object.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Jake Guentzel (?) - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi

Colin White - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang

Ryan Graves / Erik Karlsson

P.O. Joseph / Chad Ruhwedel

John Ludvig

Goalies: Alex Nedeljkovic (Tristan Jarry started last night)

Potential Scratch: none

IR: Jansen Harkins, Noel Acciari (concussion), Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March)

—Sans the first line, this current Pittsburgh lineup sadly isn’t playing that much better right now than the depleted core that Chicago trots out there. It’s a tough situation with a couple of players in Hansen and Acciari who are skating on their own and presumably not too injured to go to LTIR but not cleared to play. That’s a real crunch in a cap-strapped world when multiple minor injuries happen at the same time to the same position. Thus, the Pens play with 11/7 until they figure out a change.

—And it remains to be seen what Guentzel’s status is after leaving and missing the end of last night’s game. That’s all the Pens need right now to be down a key player as the stretch run heats up.