Pens Points: Damaged and Defeated

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins met the Florida Panthers Wednesday night, hoping to find some solid footing amidst a losing streak and a 3-5-2 record in their last 10 games. That, uh, did not happen. The Penguins crumbled and lost 5-2, but more importantly, they may have lost forward Jake Guentzel to an injury. [PensBurgh]

After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan would offer no further comment on Guentzel’s ailment, only saying he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

If a new report is to be believed, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly unhappy with how word of Morgan Rielly’s suspension came to the team. According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, the Leafs and Rielly were made aware of the five-game suspension through a leak before being informed by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. [The Hockey News]

Speaking of the suspended Rielly, he plans on appealing his five-game punishment to Commissioner Gary Bettman. [CBC]

The Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday announced that forward Sean Couturier would be named the 20th captain in team history. [NHL]

“It was the heat of the moment, the heat of the game. It was an emotional game. I just got a breakaway, and I thought I’d bury it.” Those words come from Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who recently spoke for the first time since his slapshot empty-netter angered grown men around the globe. [ESPN]