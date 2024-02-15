It feels like the Penguins might not actually do anything

This all goes back to a thought I had a couple of weeks ago after a different dismal showing by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and I thought it again while watching their 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

But what if they don't actually do anything this season in terms of changing the roster or coaching staff?

What if they just say, let's ride out the season, see what happens, and re-evaluate everything in the offseason? And while this might just be my own speculation and vibe based on what we are all watching, it is starting to feel like that might be what happens.

Or something at least close to that.

Let's think about it here.

With every defeat and utterly dismal showing -- and Wednesday's game fits both criteria -- it gets harder and harder to justify adding anything to this roster. They need to dramatically up their pace to even have a fighting chance at the playoffs, even with games in hand on everybody, and even if they are able to do that they simply need so many things it is hard to imagine them being able to address all of them given the assets they have to trade from.

Selling?

I am still not convinced that is on the horizon.

For one, Jake Guentzel is one of the few logical and realistic trade pieces they actually have to sell that would being them back a meaningful return (even if it is not as much as you think anticipate or want to see).

Beyond him the roster is full of players that either have full no-trade protections and are core players (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang), players with undesirable or complicated to move contracts (Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, Reilly Smith, Jeff Carter, and maybe even Bryan Rust), or players with just no real value (pretty much the rest of the roster).

Maybe Lars Eller or Alex Nedelkjovic brings you a second-round pick. You might be able to get something decent for Marcus Pettersson or Tristan Jarry. But dealing the latter two is probably the type of thing that happens if you are starting a full scale rebuild and completely giving up on contending even for the Stanley Cup Playoffs anytime soon.

That just does not seem to be something that is going to happen in the immediate future. It would fly in the face or literally every other move that has been made over the past two years.

As for a potential Guentzel trade, I will believe it when I see it actually happen. I just don't know if the Penguins are going to trade Crosby's best and favorite winger, signalling that the season truly is over, and risk upsetting Crosby as he approaches the final year of his contract.

As for the coaching staff, even if management and ownership loves Mike Sullivan and still believes in him, firing Todd Reirden would have been the easiest, and even laziest, move imaginable. Also completely justified. They will not even do that.

My whole point here comes down to this -- management has watched this team and all of its flaws all season and has not done a single thing to try and change any of them. If they wanted to fire a coach, it probably would have happened by now. They have shown little motivation to fix any of the issues that have existed. Kyle Dubas has already moved on from his self appointed All-Star Game deadline and seemingly decided he still needs more time to evaluate everything. I just do not see any motivation to actually try and salvage the season and little evidence they will -- or even can -- be major sellers.

I just see a status quo situation where it all just .... Plays out.

That might actually be the worst possible outcome because at that point it just feels like a wasted season. Given the ages of Crosby, Malkin and Letang and where they are in their careers, that is just downright frustrating.

Maybe I am wrong. Maybe they will do something significant one way or the other over the next few weeks and months. But the inaction and inactivity does not seem to be changing. I just do not see many changes until the offseason. We shall see.