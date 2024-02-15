Pens place Jake Guentzel on IR

The Penguins announced major news on Thursday before their game against Chicago. Jake Guentzel will be out for “up to four weeks” with an upper body injury suffered in a game against Florida.

The Penguins have recalled forwards Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Valtteri Puustinen from the @WBSPenguins.



Forward Jake Guentzel has been placed on Injured Reserve. Guentzel is expected to miss up to four weeks with a projected return to the Penguins in early March. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 15, 2024

Pittsburgh placed Guentzel on the long term injury reserve, giving them room to call up three replacement forwards from the AHL.

That designation also means Guentzel will have to remain on the IR until March 10th. The NHL trade deadline is March 8th.

In the final season of his contract, Guentzel is approaching free agency. General manager Kyle Dubas has dismissed all reports about any trade talks to date of Guentzel, but according to multiple reports he also has not engaged in deep extension talks with Guentzel’s camp either.

The Penguins have been floundering in the standings since the All-Star break and the Guentzel injury is a tough blow for them on and off the ice for what could come next as they navigate what continues to be a difficult season.