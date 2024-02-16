Pens Points: Besting Bedard

When the Pittsburgh Penguins needed him most, Sidney Crosby delivered just as he always has to help deliver a much needed 4-1 victory over Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Crosby opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the game to stake the Penguins to a lead they did not relinquish. Crosby scored again in the third period to give the Penguins a two goal lead while Reilly Smith and Bryan Rust tallied as well. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Everyone is waiting to see if the Penguins will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, but there is a secret third option Kyle Dubas could choose, and that is to simply stand put. [Pensburgh]

In case the 5-2 drubbing against the Florida Panthers wasn’t enough, a potential long term injury to Jake Guentzel could prove much more costly than the two points lost. [The Hockey News]

Just like that, Guentzel heads to LTIR and could miss up to four weeks of action, keeping him out of the lineup until early March at the earliest. [Pensburgh]

Not only does the loss of Guentzel have an immediate impact on the Penguins, it could force Kyle Dubas to change his entire trade deadline strategy with just three weeks left before the cut off. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

After 11 seasons at the helm of the Columbus Blue Jackets, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen was relieved of his duties on Thursday and a search for his replacement is underway. [NHL]

It’s back outside for the NHL this weekend with a pair of outdoor contests set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and both games will carry heavy playoff implications for all the teams involved. [AP]