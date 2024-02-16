Sidney Crosby scores 30+ goals for 12th time in 19 years

For the 12th time in his illustrious career, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has scored 30 or more goals in a season.

Crosby scored twice last night against the Blackhawks on the road in Chicago in the Penguins’ 4-1 win, putting him at the 30-goal mark for the year.

Twelve seasons with 30-plus goals for our captain pic.twitter.com/uCHBHijMnp — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2024

When Crosby was asked about hitting the 30-goal mark yet again, he said he was “just happy to get a win.”

The only other active player to have 12 or more seasons with 30 goals is Alex Ovechkin, who has reached that milestone 17 times.

Crosby is currently on pace for 48 goals, which would be his second best season goals-wise, falling just shy of his 2009-10 season’s tally when he scored 51 times.

The Penguins’ 4-1 win last night broke a three-game losing streak and the team will look to keep it going when they return home this weekend to host the L.A. Kings and will be celebrating the career of Jaromir Jagr prior to the game.

Jagr’s number will be just the third in franchise history to be retired.