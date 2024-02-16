This is Rickard Rakell’s chance to turn his season around

The injury to Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel is obviously significant for a number of reasons.

For one, it takes away the Penguins’ best winger and one of their top goal-scorers for several weeks. They are already fighting for a playoff spot and struggling to score goals, and taking away one of the two or three consistent finishers on the team is just a brutal development.

It also complicates the Penguins’ trade deadline approach, while also creating the possibility that we have already seen Guentzel play his final game as a member of the Penguins. That also stinks.

The only development that might be even remotely positive to come out of this is is that it might give Rickard Rakell an opportunity to get his season turned around and finally jumpstart his production. He had an opportunity to move up into Guentzel’s spot on the top line during the Penguins’ 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night and that line (along with Crosby and Bryan Rust) absolutely clicked.

They had a better than 60 percent share of shot attempts, scoring chances and expected goals, while also outscoring the Blackhawks by a 2-0 margin. Rakell himself had a pair of assists.

Sure, it is only one game, and yeah, it came against one of the NHL’s worst teams, but any sign of production from Rakell at this point and anything that can get him going is a reason for some optimism. And it is not the first time he has clicked playing alongside Crosby.

Since arriving in Pittsburgh he has spent more than 962 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time playing next to Crosby.

During that time the Penguins have outscored their opponents by a 59-32 margin and are again, close to 60 percent in every meaningful possession and scoring chance metric.

Given those numbers, and the way that line played on Thursday, there is no reason for Rakell to not be stapled to that line for the foreseeable future.

He has been one of the Penguins’ most disappointing players this season and has just five goals in 39 games. His lack of goal-scoring has been one of the biggest issues with the team’s lack of offense this season. It is not only a huge disappointment, it is also a huge surprise. He was one of the Penguins’ best and most effective forwards a year ago, and seemed to make every single line he played on better.

It has not worked out that way for him and the Penguins this season.

They all need that to change.

Not only because the Penguins need the offense — with or without Guentzel in the lineup — but because he has one of the biggest contracts on the team. Also one of the longest contract terms. They need a bigger return on that investment than they are getting. Maybe getting an opportunity to play next to Crosby gets him there.

It has worked before.

It worked on Thursday night.

It should continue to work again.

If it does not work, that is going to be another potential long-term problem added to the list.

There is no better time to find out than right now. Turn him loose with Crosby and see what happens.