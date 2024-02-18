Primanti’s offering free sandwiches for people who get a mullet haircut

If you’re in Pittsburgh this afternoon and looking to get free Primanti’s sandwiches for the rest of the Penguins’ season, all it takes is a haircut.

Primanti Brothers is offering free sandwiches for the rest of the season to celebrate the retirement of Jagr’s #68 jersey — that will be happening tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

Sports Clips stylists will be giving the free ‘hockey hair’ haircuts — and in exchange they’ll get one sandwich per week uintil the Penguins season ends.

“There’s nothing more iconic than the 90s mullet-style hockey hair Jagr rocked,” said Adam Golomb, CEO and chief stylist, Primanti Bros. “In celebration of his great career and contribution to Pittsburgh – we figured this was the best way to give back to fans.”

For those interested in participating, all you need to do is show up to Market Square between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and be willing to rock a mullet!