Game Preview: Los Angeles Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins 2/18/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Los Angeles Kings (26-16-10, 62 points, 4th place Pacific Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (24-20-7, 55 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 6:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports West, SN360, TVAS

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins are spending the next week at PPG Paints with games on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, a stretch that includes crucial division matchups against the New York Islanders (Tuesday) and Philadelphia Flyers (Sunday.)

Opponent Track: The Kings are coming in to Pittsburgh on the second half of a back-to-back and the fourth game of a road trip. Yesterday Los Angeles played a matinee game in Boston, where the Kings were trailing late in the third until Anze Kopitar tied things up with the goalie pulled. Rookie Brandt Clarke scored his first NHL goal in overtime to complete the comeback.

Season Series: These two teams last met on Nov. 9 in Los Angeles, where Bryan Rust scored in overtime— twice— to lift the Pens to a 4-3 win in extra time.

Hidden Stat: Per Pens PR, Reilly Smith is the only member of the current Penguins roster to assist on a Jaromir Jagr goal, which came on Feb. 18, 2016 when they were both members of the Florida Panthers.

Getting to know the Kings

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Quinton Byfield - Anze Kopitar - Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Laferriere - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Adrian Kempe

Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Alex Turcotte - Trevor Lewis

DEFENSEMEN

Michael Anderson / Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov / Matt Roy

Andreas Englund / Brandt Clarke

Goalies: David Rittich (who started yesterday) or Cam Talbot (who hasn’t started in three weeks)

Possible scratches: Arthur Kaliyev, Jordan Spence

IR: Carl Grundstrom, Blake Lizotte, Pheonix Copley (season-ending ACL tear)

After Rittich got the start against the Bruins, will the Pens be facing Cam Talbot? It’s been a rough stretch for Talbot, who hasn’t been in net for a win since Dec. 23 and hasn’t started since Jan. 26, when he lost his starting gig to Rittich after 10 losses in a row.

Fair to say Cam Talbot has fallen off. Lost his starting role to David Rittich after losing 10 in a row. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/cMYxPn6Y0j — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) February 11, 2024

In his most recent appearance Talbot allowed two goals on seven shots in relief for Rittich during the third period of a 7-0 blowout by the Buffalo Sabres.

Luckily for the Kings, Rittich has been solid with a .929 save percentage and 3-1-0 record in four starts since earning the starting job.

Player stats

(via hockeydb, without Saturday’s game)

Viktor Arvidsson returned to the Kings lineup Thursday for the first time since undergoing back surgery in October (his second back procedure in 18 months.) His return could be a huge boost to the Kings’ second line after Arvidsson recorded a career high 59 points (including 26 goals) during the 2022-23 season.

Recipe for disaster for the Penguins: the Kings rank number one in the NHL with an 86.7 percent success rate on the penalty kill. That kill was crucial in Saturday’s win over the Bruins and is a major part of the reason the Kings have won four of their last five games.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor

Matthew Phillips - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi/Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden/Jansen Harkins - Jeff Carter - Colin White

DEFENSEMEN

Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang

Ryan Graves / Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: P.O. Joseph, Vinnie Hinostroza

IR: Jake Guentzel (LTIR), Jansen Harkins, Noel Acciari (concussion), Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March)

Guentzel may be out for the next few weeks, but there was a new addition at Saturday’s practice.

Just so incredible to see Jaromir Jagr skating around with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. It’s a GREAT day for hockey pic.twitter.com/SDWmLY61YJ — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 17, 2024

Get ready for a celebration of No. 68 this evening as the Penguins prepare to retire the jersey of Jaromir Jagr before the game.

“It’s well deserved. He’s done so much for the team, for the city, the organization. We just hope that it’s the best celebration possible for him.” —Sidney Crosby on Jagr’s jersey retirement

Puljujarvi and Puustinen, and Gruden/Harkins, were rotating spots on the Penguins third and fourth lines Saturday. Harkins was a full participant in practice after missing two games with a concussion.

The Penguins’ lines, pairs and power-play groups were a bit jumbled today: pic.twitter.com/3vPwUgvqNA — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) February 17, 2024