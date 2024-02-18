Penguins/Kings highlights: Power play turns another opportunity into a loss

The game the Penguins retired the jersey of Jaromir Jagr should have been a night to remember, but instead turned into another all-too-familiar defeat.

Some highlights if you dare:

For the opening two periods, it’s was going well for Pittsburgh — which predictably meant that Sidney Crosby scored a goal and their goaltending was perfect.

With only a few minutes to go, the game got away from the Pens. Adrian Kempe finally broke the ice with a redirection that gave Tristan Jarry no chance. From there, defeat looked inevitable for the Pens. But Los Angeles offered them one more chance with a power play late for clearing the puck over the glass.

So many times late in games the Pens’ power play has had such a chance to pull out a win, and so many times they have faceplanted. Tonight would be no different, with the first group failing to get anything going and the second unit turning the puck over and watching Kempe score his second goal of the game.

By then, it was almost too late for much to happen, and the home team wasn’t up for the challenge anyways. Time ran out on them, another golden opportunity squandered late. And a shame to ruin an otherwise proud moment for the franchise.