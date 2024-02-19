Pens Points: Relationship Repaired

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

On Jaromir Jagr Day, the Pittsburgh Penguins also played a hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings. That game was low-scoring-only three goals between the two squads. The Penguins held a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game... until they didn’t. [PensBurgh]

This weekend was all about one thing: celebrating the man, myth and legend of No. 68, Jaromir Jagr. During the climax of this celebratory occasion, the man of the hour said during his jersey retirement speech, “My first coach, Bob Johnson, always said, ‘Today is a great day for hockey,’ I’m going to use it, and I’m going to change it a little bit. I’m going to say today is a great day for me.” [Trib Live]

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins was activated from injured reserve Sunday afternoon. [Trib Live]

The Penguins also conducted some transactional business over the weekend, claiming forward Matthew Phillips from the Washington Capitals. [Trib Live]

Old, grizzled veterans like Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby reverted into childlike form over the weekend. They remained in awe of the 52-year-old Jagr as he donned the Penguins sweater once more for an electric practice session. [Trib Live]

With Jagr’s No. 68 jersey being only the third number retired by the franchise, this reunion with the team and the city he called home for over a decade has been rightfully celebrated as ‘really important to this franchise.’ [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The New York Rangers scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation to force overtime in their Stadium Series contest, and then Artemi Panarin provided an electric overtime winner at MetLife Stadium. [CBS Sports]

The two Stadium Series games at MetLife this weekend increased the NHL’s total of outdoor games to 41. [AP News]

The Calgary Flames have announced that Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald is out of hospital following a cardiac event earlier this month. [CBC]