Pens Points: Crosby Take on Toronto

The long layoff has reached a point where news regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins has slowed considerably and is more speculation than actual developments to discuss. Luckily, a return to action is not too far away, and in the meantime, the NHL All-Star game was arrived and Sidney Crosby in Toronto will provide a distraction from the monotony.

Pens Points...

Sidney Crosby has carried the Penguins through the first half of the season, now it’s time for his fellow future Hall of Fame teammate Evgeni Malkin to pick up his end of the bargain in the second half. [Pensburgh]

Jake Guentzel’s future in Pittsburgh could very well be decided in the next few weeks. There is no doubt Kyle Dubas prefers to keep Guentzel in Pittsburgh, but if the numbers don’t work, a trade could be in the cards. [The Athletic $$]

When the Penguins return from the break, there could be some new faces in the lineup as Jesse Puljujarvi and Sam Poulin was making a strong case for an NHL shot. [The Hockey News]

Alex Nedeljkovic came to Pittsburgh with little fan fare and little expectations. All he’s done since then is become one of the Penguins most important players through the midway point of the season. [Penguins]

NHL News and Notes...

Here’s the All-Star draft results to show who will be suiting up on which teams when the All-Star Game is held in Toronto on Saturday, including Crosby on Team MacKinnon. [NHL]

Female officials have broken through at the top level of professional sports across many different leagues, but the NHL is still waiting on that breakthrough to happen. [Sportsnet]