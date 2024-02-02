Sidney Crosby selected to Team MacKinnon/McRae for All-Star Game, stays in Montana instead

Sidney Crosby was selected with noted fellow Nova Scotian Nathan MacKinnon’s first pick in the All-Star Game draft, which returned for this year’s version of the game that is being hosted in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena.

MacKinnon is captaining the team along with co-captain Cale Makar and celebrity captain singer Tate McRae.

Never a doubt that Crosby would be MacKinnon's #1 pick... and now it's official.



Sidney Crosby is on Team MacKinnon/@tatemcrae for the #NHLAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/O4d7XIhcoa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 1, 2024

It’s no surprise that Crosby was selected with MacKinnon’s first pick, as the two are known friends and often spend time together during the offseason.

The following players rounded out the rest of Team MacKinnon/McRae:

• Alexandar Georgiev

• Kirill Kaprizov

• Sebastian Aho

• Tom Wilson

• Jeremy Swayman

• Travis Konecny

• Elias Lindholm

• Oliver Bjorkstrand

Crosby will not be participating in the skills competition this season but will be playing in the game. Taking advantage of his time off, Crosby has been in Montana this week and was spotted still getting a skate and workout in at this picture-esque outdoor rink in Big Sky.

Sid out in beautiful Montana skating outdoors at The Big Sky Ice Rink today ️



: @chmarksiv / IG pic.twitter.com/TrS02zqbBL — High Button Sports (@thehighbutton) February 1, 2024

With Crosby not making the draft, a kid filled in for him at the event.

Team Tate x Nate drafts Sidney Crosby aka Ryan, a timbits kid here on Sid's behalf pic.twitter.com/wG5Lu8eU8C — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 1, 2024

The skills competition will air on ESPN and Crosby will eventually leave the mountains to catch up with MacKinnon and the rest of the all stars by the time the game itself happens air on ABC tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Both events can be watched by streaming ESPN+