Pens Points: Not Good Enough

A valiant third period comeback from the Pittsburgh Penguins was enough to grab a point on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena but another overtime failure saw the all valuable second point slip away into the hands of the New York Islanders. Third period goals from Valtteri Puustinen and Drew O’Connor erased a two goal deficit that forced overtime where Adam Pelech took advantage of some ghastly Penguins defense to blow the game winner past Alex Nedeljkovic. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

As the No. 68 now hangs from the rafters at PPG Paints Arena, it’s a good time to look toward the future and wonder who may be next in line to have their numbers retired by the Penguins, with a few obvious choices. [The Hockey News]

Not only has the Penguins power play simply been bad this season, it’s actively costing them games which could very well come back to haunt them in their quest for a playoff spot. [Pensburgh]

The Penguins field the oldest roster in the NHL, but there are spots of youth in the lineup, especially on the blue line where the team has given some younger faces a shot this season. [The Hockey News]

In a major lineup shakeup, P.O. Joseph found himself back on the ice and in a familiar spot alongside Kris Letang, a blue line partner he has found success with in the past. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

There was so much hype surrounding Trevor Zegras when he entered the league, but the young winger has failed to fulfill that early potential and now could be an enticing trade piece as the deadline approaches. [TSN]

Morgan Reilly will serve his full five-game suspension after his appeal was denied by commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman seemingly made a point in his decision to point out the inciting incident by Ridly Greig was irrelevant. [Sportsnet]