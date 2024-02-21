Report: Penguins “listening” to offers for just about everyone

Pierre LeBrun dropped some hints last night on TSN about what could be in store next for the Penguins with the looming trade deadline coming up in two weeks and two days (March 8th).

- Latest on the Pens, Stars and Panthers ahead of the deadline

LeBrun said that while Pens’ GM Kyle Dubas has not given up hope to make a run towards the playoffs, he is also listening to offers for practically everyone on the team — save a few core players. Pittsburgh currently sits eight points behind Detroit for the final playoff spot (though the Pens do have two games in hand).

Forward Reilly Smith looks like a prime target of other teams. Smith hasn’t fit in well with Pittsburgh this season, but was one of Vegas’ top forwards last year when they won the Stanley Cup. That experience doesn’t go unnoticed and is making Smith start to appear on many an internet list in the mold of “top 30 players on the trade block” this trade cycle.

Sportsnet had an interesting twist on the reported off-limits status of core players, leading to speculation that Dubas might keep the top players (including Jake Guentzel) on with the team through the deadline.

In a lot of regards, this stance is exactly what the Penguins should be having right now. They have only won one of their last six games, Guentzel is going to be out for weeks further. The immediate future is not looking particularly promising and time is just about up, if it isn’t already.

The pieces as Dubas put them together this off-season didn’t come together to create a team that has much hope at making a run even at the playoffs (let alone dreaming of matching up and winning against the absolute top teams in the league).

If there are teams out there that are interested in Reilly Smith, by all means the Pens should clear that salary and look to move on. Centers are coveted by contenders and rumors are out there that the Capitals may seek a first round pick for Nic Dowd. Whether that comes to pass remains to be seen, but Lars Eller got traded last deadline for a second round pick, could he fetch another? Alex Nedeljkovic has had a great season but been streaky over his career, if the Pens can get a mid-round pick to help restock their draft selections that would be a big win at this point for a player they signed for nothing over the summer.

Any and all of these players should be on the table. Pittsburgh’s no movement boys (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter) aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Some others have bad enough contracts that makes it extremely difficult to believe other teams across the league would have interest in during the season (Rickard Rakell, Ryan Graves, Noel Acciari).

But everyone else? Can and should be at least available for trades. If some team out there wants a Smith or an Eller or even a P.O. Joseph, the Penguins should be listening and it sounds like they are listening. Their place in the standings dictates that nothing outside of the NMC’s are off limits, up to and including a team out there shooting the moon and making a stupendous offer for Guentzel that Dubas can’t turn down.

The Pens’ season hasn’t gone the way that they want, and that could result in them ending up shedding NHL caliber talent for the first time at the trade deadline since 2006 when they sent Mark Recchi and Richard Jackman out the door for futures. It’s been a long time, but the times are starting to change.