Penguins/Canadiens Recap: Letang takes center stage on his bobbehead night, Pens win

Pregame

Noel Acciari’s return from the IR pushed Colin White to waivers where...Montreal snatched him up. Pittsburgh gets Acciari back but has to face White tonight.

Lined up and ready for hockey.



Noel Acciari has been activated off of Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/0AXQDUT30H — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 22, 2024

And here’s White in on the fourth line on his new team, playing against his sudden old team the Pens.

La formation de ce soir



Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kpnEWCi4DK — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2024

First period

Early on, the Canadiens were picking the Penguins’ pockets and creating quick offense and that was foreshadowing. It wasn’t just the first 10,000 fans who received a Kris Letang giveaway in the form of a bobblehead tonight, Mike Matheson got a sweet gift for Letang throwing him a pizza right to the middle of the ice. Made for an easy finish to get Montreal on the board.

Et de 8 pour le numéro 8



8th for No. 8#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Uso5Q1l33m — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2024

Surely feeling some shame over that, Letang got redemption by flinging a weak shot on goal. There was enough traffic and commotion to occupy Cayden Primeau and somehow it ends up in the net.

A TALLY ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT!



Kris Letang evens the score at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/Iv0PAFItjt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 23, 2024

High energy period, no penalties but both teams record 14 shots a piece with plenty of end-to-end play.

Second period

Bryan Rust takes the first penalty of the game early in the second. Tristan Jarry made a brilliant sprawling blocker save on a dangerous Cole Caufield shot to turn away Montreal’s best chance on the advantage.

Valtteri Puustinen got promoted to the Evgeni Malkin line and nearly scored but the shot hit the crossbar.

The Pens get their first power play of the game and it only took a few seconds to strike. Sidney Crosby won the faceoff, Erik Karlsson walked the blueline and tossed a shot in. Bryan Rust with a tip right in front and it’s 2-1 for Pittsburgh’s first lead of the game.

File this under: Things you love to see pic.twitter.com/OukC0qa6L1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 23, 2024

Momentum builds and Drew O’Connor scores off the rush. Beautiful top shelf shot to the short-side of Primeau for Pittsburgh to net their second goal in 21 seconds. 3-1.

THAT'S GOALS IN CONSECUTIVE GAMES FOR DREW O'CONNOR!



(And a 3-1 lead for the Penguins) pic.twitter.com/vuGKAMGWp3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 23, 2024

Montreal’s shakiness continues with another penalty, but the short-lived magic of the Pens’ power play has already dissipated and not much comes of it.

The teams get to intermission with Pittsburgh up two goals and looking to bring it home.

Third period

Rickard Rakell is off to the penalty box but the Pens’ PK stays strong.

Bryan Rust is incredulous after being sent to the box next after pushing a guy, but the Canadiens can’t get much going on their third power play.

Josh Anderson makes his presence known by colliding with Jarry as they played for a loose puck. Marcus Pettersson continued his proud tradition of getting in the faces of guys way tougher than him and they both head to the penalty box.

Time ticks away, Montreal pulls their goalie with just under two minutes to play for a final push. It doesn’t work. Letang fires a puck from long range into the net. 4-1.

Some thoughts

Mike Sullivan credited Acciari with being a warrior and he picked up that honest style of play in his return with a couple of hits and blocked shots early and generated a scoring chance early. The team could use results to go along with it, but they’ve missed some of the sandpaper without Acciari.

Puustinen got demoted to the AHL and stayed there for a bit recently due to losing some of his impact, but he’s been noticeable and looking visible lately with tons of great touches on the puck in the o-zone. Crossbar shot and a nice primary assist for O’Connor. Several different Penguin players and coaches have independently used the word “spark” as in what they’re looking for someone to provide. If Puustinen can step up (and stay there) that would go a long way towards helping.

Similarly, we wrote in the last game recap that O’Connor might have been the best player on the ice in the third period of last game. He was mighty good in this one as well. With no Jake Guentzel these days, the Pens have to get offense from somewhere. We’ll see how consistent O’Connor can be, but lately it’s been very positive for him.

It’s a funny thing to watch games and consider how after them players are judged by points. Malkin made a nice play in the d-zone and contributed a center lane rush on the O’Connor goal that was pretty meaningful, but he didn’t pick up an assist on the goal. Malkin made a routine pass back to the point earlier and Letang scored on a weak fling of the puck to give Malkin a point. Less effort and impact, but he got the assist there. Passing, stray thought since it’s certainly not out of bounds to judge an offensive player based on points, yet it can be funny what does (and doesn’t) sometimes show up on a stat sheet.

In retrospect since he scored a goal, it’s funny that Letang was the center of attention in this game, his bobblehead night. Say what you will, but he always has a flair for the dramatic in these type of spotlight moments, with the empty net goal from way back as icing on the cake. The giveaway was one of the most atrocious blind passes you’ll ever see, so it was nice he could get that bad taste out of his mouth fairly quickly afterwards and then finish the game off late.

All special teams talk for the Pens understandably starts and ends with the malfunctioning power play but on the other side of the coin the PK has been great. 3/3 tonight and creeping up towards being in the top-5 of the NHL on the season.

Speaking of shoutouts, gotta give a written nod to Tristan Jarry for another excellent outing. Montreal isn’t high skill but they did fire 33 shot attempts in the first period alone. They weren’t shy about staying active in that regard but Jarry was super sharp once again, 31 saves and a workman-like effort.

Nice result for the Pens tonight to take care of their business, now they’re off for a couple of days to gear up for a huge matchup against Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.