Pens Points: Dubas Speaks

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

An interesting tidbit of trade speculation came to light Tuesday night when NHL insider Pierre LeBrun claimed that the Pittsburgh Penguins are ‘listening” to trade offers on just about everyone not named Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. [PensBurgh]

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the man of the hour, Kyle Dubas, spoke to reporters, perhaps for the last time before the March 8 trade deadline. Dubas spoke about Jake Guentzel, the trade deadline and the future of the Penguins. [PensBurgh]

Nostalgia always sells especially these days. But for how long can the Penguins run on the nostalgia of the good ‘ol days? [Trib Live]

In transactional news, the Penguins placed forward Colin White on waivers Wednesday afternoon. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Vancouver Canucks left winger Arshdeep Bains made his debut for his hometown team on Tuesday night. Of note, Bains now becomes one of only four Punjabi players to play in the NHL. [CBC]

Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season Wednesday night, becoming the fastest NHL player to reach that mark in 28 years. [ESPN]

Utah lawmakers have unveiled their $1 billion plan to create a new NHL arena in downtown Salt Lake City. [Salt Lake Tribune]