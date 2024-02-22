Penguins acquire Emil Bemstrom from Columbus for Alex Nylander, conditional draft pick

The Penguins completed a trade during the first period of a game tonight against Montreal, sending minor league forward Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth round draft in 2026 pick to Columbus for forward Emil Bemstrom.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Alex Nylander and a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. Bemstrom is signed through the 2023-24 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $900,000 at the NHL level. The 24-year-old Bemstrom has spent the 2023-24 campaign split between the Blue Jackets and their AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. With the Blue Jackets, Bemstrom recorded five goals, six assists and 11 points in 32 games. With Cleveland, he notched 10 goals, four assists and 14 points in eight games. The 6-foot, 195-pound, Bemstrom has spent parts of five seasons in the NHL, all with Columbus. In 204 career regular-season games, he’s picked up 31 goals, 38 assists and 69 points. His best season came in 2022-23 where he set career highs in assists (15) and points (22) in 55 games. Bemstrom has five games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, all of which came in 2020. Bemstrom has spent parts of three seasons in the AHL with Cleveland, notching 47 points (26G-21A) in 33 games and is plus-5. The Nykoping, Sweden native has represented his country on the international level at the 2022 World Championship, where he recorded one goal, four assists and five points in eight games. He also played for Team Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championship, picking up six points (4G-2A) in five games. Bemstrom was originally drafted by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

This move is mostly tinkering around the margins, though Bemstrom has at least been in 32 NHL games this season with a respectable enough 11 points (5G+6A). That’s basically Wayne Gretzky production compared to many of the lower line forwards who have littered the Pens this season. Bemstrom hasn’t moved the needle a ton, which is what made him superfluous to Columbus in the first place. Given his time as a pro and 204 career NHL games, Bemstrom can not be sent to the AHL any longer without waivers and will have to report to the Pens’ NHL roster for starters.

Emil Bemstrom, acquired by PIT, is - you'll never believe this - a fourth line two-way winger who generally has some trouble scoring goals at 5v5. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/SjgiCgZNJz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 23, 2024

This move could end up hurting Wilkes-Barre more than anything. Nylander had 32 points (17G+15A) in 43 games in the AHL this season. But his game never reached the next level with Pittsburgh, scoring just two points (1G+1A) in 14 NHL games since a 2022 trade brought him into the organization.

While this won’t rank as a huge move, it does give Pittsburgh an extra forward body in the mix, to compete with many others on the fringes of the roster like Matthew Phillips, Valtteri Puustinen and Jansen Harkins.

Update: the trade has an interesting condition: if Bemstrom scores six goals this season, Pittsburgh upgrades the draft pick from a sixth to a third round pick.

If Emil Bemstrom scores six goals the rest of this season with Pittsburgh, the sixth-round pick in 2026 becomes a third-round pick.#CBJ think Nylander can play. But the pick was a big part of this. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 23, 2024

Honestly, gotta think that parlays positively for the Pens. Is CBJ concerned that Bemstrom might find a niche and become a player, so they have to guard against that? Interesting perspective.

Bemstrom can only play a maximum of 28 games for Pittsburgh this season. If he’s good enough to score six goals, then he’s certainly worked his way into the team’s future plans and worthy of giving up a mid-round pick by way of that type of production. Seems unlikely to happen but provides an interesting storyline down the stretch.