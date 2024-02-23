Pens Points: A Needed Win

For at least the next two days, the Pittburgh Penguins can breathe a small sigh of relief after a crucial 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Trailing 1-0 in the first period, the Penguins ripped off four unanswered goals to pick up a much needed two points and put an end to a two-game losing skid. Kris Letang scored twice while Bryan Rust and Drew O’Connor scored 21 seconds apart in the second period to put the Penguins in front for good. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Just prior to puck drop against the Canadiens, the Penguins announced the acquisition of Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Alex Nylander and a pick in the 2026 NHL draft. [Pensburgh]

One of the key takeaways from the Kyle Dubas press conference on Wednesday were his comments on the team needing to get younger, but he gave away little in how he may go about achieving that goal. [The Hockey News]

While it was encouraging to hear Dubas point out the Penguins aging problem and need to fix it, one must wonder how exactly to feel about that when Dubas was the one who signed many of those over the age of 30 on the roster. [Pensburgh]

Inconsistency has plagued Valtteri Puustinen since being called up earlier in the season but his offensive flashes have him hoping for more regular production, and in turn, more ice time. [Trib Live]

Of all the players mentioned as potential trade candidates for the Penguins, Reilly Smith seems perhaps the most likely to move ahead of the deadline after struggling to adapt since coming over. [The Hockey News]

Colin White had a forgettable at best stint with the Penguins and now that stint has come to and end after the Canadiens claimed him off waivers on Thursday and he made his debut with the Habs against this former team. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

Outdoor games may no longer carry the mystique they did back when the NHL started playing them, but television numbers for the Stadium Series games last weekend show they still draw eyeballs to the television. [Awful Announcing]

Just two teams have yet to appear in an outdoor game, the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes. Surely a game in the Arizona desert or the beaches of Miami is doable to correct this wrong. [The Hockey News]