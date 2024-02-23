Latest reports about Jake Guentzel, and some interesting Sidney Crosby contract rumblings

The NHL trade deadline is two weeks from today, and until then there will be a lot news flying around. Piecing the portions of the image together to join a fuller picture is part of the fun this time of year.

Today offered a couple of interesting nuggets about Jake Guentzel, who will be the topic de jour in the coming fortnight until he is either traded or the deadline passes.

First, Emily Kaplan at ESPN:

Emptying the notebook two weeks out from the NHL trade deadline.



It would take an exact scenario for Marc-Andre Fleury to be on the move, but Juuse Saros might… Pittsburgh seems poised to be sellers… Detroit eyeing playoffs… and more. https://t.co/svqiwNsIBl — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 23, 2024

GM Kyle Dubas held a news conference this week laying out the Penguins’ situation. Dubas said the team’s middling performance, especially since the All-Star break, has him looking at ways to shake up the roster. “Everything that we do will be with the intention of delivering a championship contender for the team without [Sidney Crosby and the core veteran players] having to go through years of pain to get there,” Dubas said. “That’s my commitment.” Interest in Jake Guentzel around the league hasn’t waned at all, despite him being on injured reserve through the March 8 deadline. It still seems likely Guentzel is on the move. I’ve heard the asking price on Guentzel is multiple first-round picks (or a first-round pick and equivalent in top prospects or roster players). One rival executive said “the Guentzel asking price is ridiculous.” The Penguins have made it clear that all non-core players on their roster could be available — and not just looking for future assets, but hockey trades too (though those are typically easier over the summer). Veteran Reilly Smith hasn’t had the smoothest transition in Pittsburgh, but there’s increasing league-wide interest in the veteran forward, who won a Stanley Cup last season with the Golden Knights. Two of Smith’s former teams, Vegas and Florida, could be fits — as could the Hurricanes.

A lot of it makes sense, it’s Negotiating 101 that at this point Dubas would set his sights on a trade return through the roof for Guentzel — a proven playoff performer and type of player that would mean a lot to a contender. Whether or not he can find a taker for a deal with such favorable terms remains to be seen, but a team has to start at the highest amount possible before working down (if necessary).

Taking that information into account, here’s another perspective from Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast today.

32 Thoughts Friday news and information podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 23, 2024

(The part including Penguin talk starts at the the 27 minute mark)

“Everything that Dubas said in that media conference tells me that he has gone to Crosby or Crosby’s representatives and said, “this is our plan” and he has tacit approval. I don’t think he talks about building the team around those guys over the next four years and ‘we’re too good to bottom out or do a total rebuild’. He wouldn’t say that if he was planning on trading Sidney Crosby, or he believed that Crosby would ask for a trade. At least that’s the way I read it. They’re going for it with this group and he’s going to try to find pieces around them.”

“The whole Guentzel thing, there are teams out there who still believe that they’re going going to keep him. I don’t know, I watched that press conference and it didn’t sound to me like they’re going to keep him.”

Co-host Jeff Marek jumped in and asked if that meant the Penguins would keep Guentzel for the rest of the season or keep him with the intention to re-sign him.

“Keep him to sign him,” Friedman replied. “You’re not going to keep him just to get to the playoffs. That’s useless.”

The two hosts then re-iterated the press conference indicated Dubas was going to trade Guentzel, but then they needed a “decoder” to cut through the meaning that Dubas was no longer going to “double down” on continuing to add to the core.

Marek then agreed with Friedman that he believed the Pens and Crosby would “have something on July 1st”, a reference to the date where Pittsburgh can officially announce an extension for the captain.

Friedman then thought out-loud and speculated about what Crosby’s next contract could look like.

“Three times 10.5” was his self-professed guess.

Why?

“A three year extension fits, Crosby said he’s not going to play until he’s 45. And maybe it’s $10.587. And 10-10.5 just seems like a fair number for him.”

Marek pointed out that Karlsson makes more than Crosby now ($10.0 million by the Pen), and the next contract could be a sign of respect for Crosby to push him over that amount as the team’s highest paid player and a fitting reward for the caliber of player that he has continued to be over the years.

So there you have it, the national sources are saying what they hear and some teams aren’t convinced that the Pens will actually trade Guentzel. Some feel like Guentzel is available, but only for a huge trade cost.

The parts about Crosby are intriguing, if not speculative. The team and player are free to communicate and talk. While they can’t officially put pen to paper and announce an extension right now, for obvious reasons given his stature, it makes sense that Dubas would iron out ahead of time how Crosby fits into the mid-range future of the team and work out what both sides want to do a little ahead of time.

As should be expected until reason to believe otherwise, that likely means this summer that the Pens and Crosby will be announcing a contract extension that will kick in after the 2024-25 season.

As far as Guentzel goes, there are two more weeks to go on that front. Dubas hasn’t played his hand yet, but time is running out before they hit the fork in the road.