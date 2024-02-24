NHL executive calls Penguins’ price for Guentzel “ridiculous,” per report

The Penguins might be willing to trade almost anyone, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to.

Despite reports asserting that the Penguins are willing to listen to any trade offer not involving the numbers 87, 71 or 58— as The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun put it earlier this week, “Kyle Dubas is listening on pretty much everyone on his roster aside from his core guys”— there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to agree to a deal.

As Hooks noted yesterday, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan described the Penguins’ expected asking price for Guentzel as “multiple first-round picks, or a first-round pick and equivalent in top prospects or roster players.”

Given that the Penguins just gave up what could turn into a mid-round pick in the Emil Bemstrom trade, Dubas doesn’t seem to prioritizing draft stock at the moment. It’s likely he’s looking for trade chips rather than future assets in that return.

That doesn’t make the Guentzel trade any easier of a sell. According to Kaplan, a rival NHL executive said “the Guentzel asking price is ridiculous.”

For those hoping that Guentzel sticks around past March 8, that executive’s sentiment might be help keep him around— as does the winger’s injury status. If Guentzel misses a full four weeks, he’ll be out until mid-March and could miss a good chunk of the remaining regular season.

From TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button last week:

“For Kyle Dubas, now, he’s left with: Are teams going to try to lower the price, buy low on a player that’s very, very gifted? “I don’t think it changes the calculus for the Pittsburgh Penguins... and teams looking at Jake Guentzel are going to have to be satisfied with the medical reports. You’re looking at April 22 when you need Jake Guentzel.”

In a pick-and-prospect heavy deal (that likely wouldn’t see a lot of outgoing salary), that likely limits potential trade partners to teams that are both: confident they are making the playoffs, and don’t need an immediate offensive addition to make sure they get there; and flexible enough under the cap to make room for the $6 million Guentzel will cost when he returns.

Teams that fit both qualifications make a shorter list than the Penguins might find for a Guentzel trade partner in better circumstances. That might be enough to keep him in Pittsburgh for now.