Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 2/25/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Philadelphia Flyers (30-21-7, 67 points, 3rd place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (25-21-8, 58 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)
When: 3:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch: Nationally broadcast on TNT, streaming on Max
Pens’ Path Ahead: With a four game home-stand ending today, coming up next is four games on the road. It’ll be a tough trip going from VAN-SEA-CGY-EDM in a six day span starting on Tuesday.
Opponent Track: For the third time in the last four games, the Pens are rested for a home game against a traveling team on the back-end of a b-2-b. The Flyers played yesterday afternoon against the Rangers, dropping a close 2-1 decision. But Philadelphia only played one other game in the last week, beating Chicago 3-1 on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s been up and down, they came out of the All-Star break with a four game winning streak but then have gone 1-2-1 since then — with the lone winning coming against lowly Chicago.
Season Series: This will be the fourth and final PIT/PHI regular season game for the year. Pittsburgh won the previous meeting 4-1 on January 8th. Prior to that was a pair of early December games, where the Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout on December 2nd and then 3-2 in OT on December 4th. Thanks to the OT action, the results of the season series are even so far with both teams taking four points (the Pens with a 1-0-2 record and the Flyers with a 2-1-0 record). Today’s game will determine which team takes more in the head-to-head matchup.
Hidden Stat: Pittsburgh has points in seven-straight home games versus Philadelphia (5-0-2) and is 10-3-3 overall in the last 16 games against the Flyers.
Getting to know the Flyers
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Tyson Foerster
Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton
DEFENSEMEN
Cam York / Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler / Sean Walker
Egor Zamula / Jamie Drysdale
Marc Staal
Goalies: Cal Petersen (Sam Ersson played yesterday)
Possible scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Konecny
Non-Roster: Carter Hart
IR: Ryan Ellis
—The goalie spot could be an opportunity to catch the Flyers on this b-2-b. Ersson has handled the load following Hart’s removal from the team, starting 11 out of the last 12 games. Petersen has only started three NHL games this season, and just once since Thanksgiving (Feb 10, a 3-2 win over Seattle).
—-Konecny missed yesterday’s game and if he can’t heal up in time that would leave Philadelphia without their leading scorer again. The Flyers only produced one singular goal without him yesterday.
Player stats
—The Flyers have relied on scoring by committee this season, their top line is productive but not to a tremendous degree. That’s picked up by balanced scoring from up and down the lineup on given days.
And now for the Penguins
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen
Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom
Jansen Harkins - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter
DEFENSEMEN
P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic
Potential Scratch: Matthew Phillips, Jesse Puljujarvi, John Ludvig
IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Jake Guentzel
—
New guy in town
After being picked up in a trade a couple days ago, the Penguins could get their first look at Emil Bemstrom today.
HCMS on Emil Bemstrom who skated on a line with Smith and Eller, and also saw time on the power play today at practice. @SNPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/KEsDayh7Ly— Dan Potash (@DanPotashTV) February 24, 2024
We’re probably about to see what is lacking first hand, but on the surface Bemstrom has a lot of tools. He’s not old (24). He’s played in over 200 NHL games already. His skating speed is very good. The power in his wrist shot is even better. Can he get the chance to rise up in Pittsburgh? We’ll soon find out.
Benstrom will be wearing the number 52 with the Pens. The team has been talking a lot lately of looking for a spark. The waiver pickup of Matthew Phillips did not provide one. The next player getting a shot will probably be Bemstrom.
King Karl
Did you know Erik Karlsson now has 18 points in his last 19 games? He hasn’t fixed the power play, so rabble rabble rabble, but to a large degree it does feel like his positive aspects and some quality play as of late isn’t getting the proper recognition.
Karlsson was wonderful last game against Montreal, his skating and puck movement controlled the game for his team while he was on the ice. The Pens will need more of that down the stretch.
From the Pens PR department:
Erik Karlsson notched two points on Thursday, giving him 41 points (7G-34A) as he cracked the 40-point plateau for the 11th time in his career. He’s just the 18thdefenseman in NHL history, and second active blueliner, to record 11 seasons of 40-plus points:
Most 40-Point Seasons, Active Defensemen
Defenseman 40-Point Seasons
Erik Karlsson 11
Brent Burns 11
Kris Letang 10
Roman Josi 10
Victor Hedman 10
Alex Pietrangelo 10
Karlsson is also the sixth Penguins defenseman since the 2004-05 NHL lockout to notched 40 points in a season:
Most 40-Point Seasons Among PIT Defensemen, Since 2004-05
Defenseman 40-Point Seasons
Kris Letang 10
Sergei Gonchar 4
Ryan Whitney 2
Erik Karlsson 1
Matt Niskanen 1
Justin Schultz 1
Karlsson has points in 16 of his last 19 games played (1G-17A), and has 25 points (5G-20A) in 35 career games against Philadelphia.
Loading comments...