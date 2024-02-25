Game Preview: Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 2/25/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Philadelphia Flyers (30-21-7, 67 points, 3rd place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (25-21-8, 58 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Nationally broadcast on TNT, streaming on Max

Pens’ Path Ahead: With a four game home-stand ending today, coming up next is four games on the road. It’ll be a tough trip going from VAN-SEA-CGY-EDM in a six day span starting on Tuesday.

Opponent Track: For the third time in the last four games, the Pens are rested for a home game against a traveling team on the back-end of a b-2-b. The Flyers played yesterday afternoon against the Rangers, dropping a close 2-1 decision. But Philadelphia only played one other game in the last week, beating Chicago 3-1 on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s been up and down, they came out of the All-Star break with a four game winning streak but then have gone 1-2-1 since then — with the lone winning coming against lowly Chicago.

Season Series: This will be the fourth and final PIT/PHI regular season game for the year. Pittsburgh won the previous meeting 4-1 on January 8th. Prior to that was a pair of early December games, where the Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout on December 2nd and then 3-2 in OT on December 4th. Thanks to the OT action, the results of the season series are even so far with both teams taking four points (the Pens with a 1-0-2 record and the Flyers with a 2-1-0 record). Today’s game will determine which team takes more in the head-to-head matchup.

Hidden Stat: Pittsburgh has points in seven-straight home games versus Philadelphia (5-0-2) and is 10-3-3 overall in the last 16 games against the Flyers.

Getting to know the Flyers

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Tyson Foerster

Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton

DEFENSEMEN

Cam York / Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler / Sean Walker

Egor Zamula / Jamie Drysdale

Marc Staal

Goalies: Cal Petersen (Sam Ersson played yesterday)

Possible scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Konecny

Non-Roster: Carter Hart

IR: Ryan Ellis

—The goalie spot could be an opportunity to catch the Flyers on this b-2-b. Ersson has handled the load following Hart’s removal from the team, starting 11 out of the last 12 games. Petersen has only started three NHL games this season, and just once since Thanksgiving (Feb 10, a 3-2 win over Seattle).

—-Konecny missed yesterday’s game and if he can’t heal up in time that would leave Philadelphia without their leading scorer again. The Flyers only produced one singular goal without him yesterday.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

—The Flyers have relied on scoring by committee this season, their top line is productive but not to a tremendous degree. That’s picked up by balanced scoring from up and down the lineup on given days.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratch: Matthew Phillips, Jesse Puljujarvi, John Ludvig

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Jake Guentzel

—

New guy in town

After being picked up in a trade a couple days ago, the Penguins could get their first look at Emil Bemstrom today.

HCMS on Emil Bemstrom who skated on a line with Smith and Eller, and also saw time on the power play today at practice. ⁦@SNPittsburgh⁩ pic.twitter.com/KEsDayh7Ly — Dan Potash (@DanPotashTV) February 24, 2024

We’re probably about to see what is lacking first hand, but on the surface Bemstrom has a lot of tools. He’s not old (24). He’s played in over 200 NHL games already. His skating speed is very good. The power in his wrist shot is even better. Can he get the chance to rise up in Pittsburgh? We’ll soon find out.

Benstrom will be wearing the number 52 with the Pens. The team has been talking a lot lately of looking for a spark. The waiver pickup of Matthew Phillips did not provide one. The next player getting a shot will probably be Bemstrom.

King Karl

Did you know Erik Karlsson now has 18 points in his last 19 games? He hasn’t fixed the power play, so rabble rabble rabble, but to a large degree it does feel like his positive aspects and some quality play as of late isn’t getting the proper recognition.

Karlsson was wonderful last game against Montreal, his skating and puck movement controlled the game for his team while he was on the ice. The Pens will need more of that down the stretch.

From the Pens PR department:

Erik Karlsson notched two points on Thursday, giving him 41 points (7G-34A) as he cracked the 40-point plateau for the 11th time in his career. He’s just the 18thdefenseman in NHL history, and second active blueliner, to record 11 seasons of 40-plus points:

Most 40-Point Seasons, Active Defensemen

Defenseman 40-Point Seasons

Erik Karlsson 11

Brent Burns 11

Kris Letang 10

Roman Josi 10

Victor Hedman 10

Alex Pietrangelo 10

Karlsson is also the sixth Penguins defenseman since the 2004-05 NHL lockout to notched 40 points in a season:

Most 40-Point Seasons Among PIT Defensemen, Since 2004-05

Defenseman 40-Point Seasons

Kris Letang 10

Sergei Gonchar 4

Ryan Whitney 2

Erik Karlsson 1

Matt Niskanen 1

Justin Schultz 1

Karlsson has points in 16 of his last 19 games played (1G-17A), and has 25 points (5G-20A) in 35 career games against Philadelphia.