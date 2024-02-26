Pens Points: Wild, Wild Win

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

In a game that had a little of everything and a LOT of goals, the Penguins found a way to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-6 on Sunday. [Recap]

Forward Emil Bemstrom was justifiably shocked when he was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Now, with his new team, he’s adjusting to his new surroundings. [Trib Live]

The offense has started to come around again for Drew O’Connor after being mired in another slump. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Patrick Kane made his return to Chicago on Sunday for the first time since being dealt before the 2023 trade deadline. It was something of a dual homecoming for Blackhawks fans, as in addition to Kane’s return, the Blackhawks were also retiring Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey. [The Hockey News]

Here’s how that Blackhawks-Red Wings game concluded:

PATRICK KANE GETS THE OVERTIME WINNER ON THE BREAKAWAY IN CHICAGO!!!!!



ABSOLUTE SCENES IN THE UNITED CENTER pic.twitter.com/5xlUlGlIfI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2024

And here’s more on Chris Chelios’ star-studded jersey retirement ceremony. [NHL]

The Edmonton Oilers have hit another skid, albeit a much more manageable three-game losing streak compared to their early-season struggle. What has this recent slump done to general manager Ken Holland’s trade deadline plans? [Edmonton Journal]